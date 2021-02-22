Parliament declares China is conducting genocide against its Muslim minorities

Canada’s House of Commons overwhelmingly approved a motion to formally recognize that China is committing genocide against its Muslim minorities, a declaration that Beijing’s ambassador has already warned would constitute interference in his country’s domestic affairs.

MPs, including many from the governing Liberal Party, also voted overwhelmingly to adopt an amendment proposed by the Bloc Quebecois that Canada urged the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Olympic Games from Beijing if it continues the brutal treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

All the opposition parties voted in support of the Conservative party genocide motion, which passed by 266 to zero with a handful of Liberals MPs supporting the motion that says Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang region contravene the UN Genocide Convention.

Story continues below advertisement

Uyghur Canadian advocate Mehmet Tohti said he believes this represents the first time a legislative body around the world has declared China’s treatment of the Uyghurs to constitute genocide.

“Canada has set a precedent,” Mr. Tohti, executive director of The Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet did not vote. His foreign minister, however, made an appearance to abstain.

“I abstain on the behalf of the government of Canada,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said.

Mr. Garneau’s comment prompted surprise from Liberal MP Hedy Fry, whose microphone remained on: “What was that about?” she said.

Mr. Trudeau has been reluctant to describe China’s conduct as genocide, saying the matter required more study and independent investigation by the United Nations.

The genocide motion is not binding on the federal government but the party’s foreign affairs critic Michael Chong urged the Liberal government to now officially recognize genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

Story continues below advertisement

“We call on the government to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention and work with allies to take coordinated action and respond to the genocide, including the introduction of a more effective ban on imports [of forced labour} from Xinjiang and Magnitsky-sanctions to punish those overseeing the genocide,” he said.

The Biden and Trump administrations have both said Beijing’s treatment of Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims meet a credible definition of “genocide.” Allegations include mass incarceration, destruction of religious sites, forced labour, forced sterilization and other forms of population control, as well as torture.

China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, told The Canadian Press on Saturday that reports of modern-day concentration camps in Xinjiang, forced sterilization and forced labour and other atrocities are untrue and amount to China bashing. Beijing has long defended its conduct by saying that it’s trying to stamp out extremism and calls the camps re-education centres.

“We urge the Canadian side to take seriously China’s solemn position, respect the facts, discard prejudice, and correct mistakes . . .stop interfering in China’s internal affairs by any means, so as not to cause further damages to China-Canada relations,” Mr. Cong said.

Monday’s motion is not the first statement from a Canadian Parliament body on the issue. In October, a House of Commons subcommittee on human rights, dominated by Liberal MPs, also labelled Beijing’s conduct in Xinjiang as genocide.

A growing body of evidence from human-rights monitors, Western media outlets and testimony from Uyghur survivors themselves has documented China’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement

Media reports have detailed how China has forced intrauterine devices, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands in Xinjiang. Birth rates in Hotan and Kashgar, Uyghur-majority areas of Xinjiang, fell more than 60 per cent between 2015 and 2018, an Associated Press report says.

Hours before the historic vote, the Conservatives held a news conference with Uyghurs survivors of the detention camps.

Kayum Masimov, a former teacher in Xinjiang, described how Uyghurs were tortured, beaten, forced sleep on cold concrete floors and made to “crawl like dogs.” She described the pain of a forced sterilization at age 50 in 2019 and watching a Chinese policeman beat a man to death who tried to stop him from harming a young child.

“When the Nazis were exterminating Jews, the world did not believe until the liberated camps. Jews were not able to get any help from outside,” she said. “Today the Chinese Communist Party are holding Uyghurs in concentration camps and killing them. Yesterday’s Jews are today’s Uyghurs.”

MPs voted by 229 to 29 dopt a Bloc amendment to urge the IOC to move teh games from Beijing but it did not call for a boycott. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau was the only minister to take part in that vote. He abstained while his parliamentary secretary Rob Oliphant voted in favour.

Mr. O’Toole, the Conservative Leader and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul have all called for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved out of China.

Story continues below advertisement

Those advocating a change of venue have said they fear China will use the Beijing Winter Games to shore up its international image in the face of rising condemnation of the forced population control and mass internment of Uyghurs.

International human rights groups have urged a boycott but Canadian proponents of moving the Games instead say it would be unfair to Olympic athletes to bar them from attending.

The Games are slated to begin in Beijing next February, less than a year from now.