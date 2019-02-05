Parliament looking to hire cybersecurity expert

Open this photo in gallery The Parliamentary Protective Services wants to hire cybersecurity specialist to teach staff about security standards and advise them on what to look for in software vendors. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The organization in charge of providing physical security to Parliament is looking to up its cybersecurity.

The Parliamentary Protective Service is considering using cloud software and needs advice on how to do it without putting its data at risk.

So it intends to hire a contract cybersecurity specialist to teach staff about security standards and advise them on what to look for in software vendors.

Storing data online can be more efficient but also risky.

It means outsourcing not just the information-technology work to keep software updated and functioning, but the security that keeps sensitive material safe from hackers.

In December, the Communications Security Establishment said China was responsible for compromising several service providers as early as 2016.