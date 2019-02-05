Parliament looking to hire cybersecurity expert

The organization in charge of providing physical security to Parliament is looking to up its cybersecurity.
The Parliamentary Protective Service is considering using cloud software and needs advice on how to do it without putting its data at risk.
So it intends to hire a contract cybersecurity specialist to teach staff about security standards and advise them on what to look for in software vendors.
Storing data online can be more efficient but also risky.
It means outsourcing not just the information-technology work to keep software updated and functioning, but the security that keeps sensitive material safe from hackers.
In December, the Communications Security Establishment said China was responsible for compromising several service providers as early as 2016.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.