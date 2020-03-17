Parliament to be recalled to pass COVID-19 emergency measures, Trudeau says

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on March 17, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Parliament will be recalled for a brief emergency session to pass legislation to help jobless Canadians as Ottawa prepares to unveil a major economic aid package Wednesday.

Mr. Trudeau told a news conference Tuesday that cabinet is putting the final touches on an economic stimulus package for Canadians and businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Many of the economic measures, including Employment Insurance changes and temporary economic aid for self-employed workers, will require legislation to get “money into the pocket of Canadians,” he said.

“I have directed the House Leader to engage with his counterparts to discuss a brief return of the House of Commons so that we can bring in emergency economic measures," Mr. Trudeau said. "There are economic pieces that will need quick passage in order to support Canadians.”

Other measures will include additional access to credit for small businesses and delay in filing of income taxes.

“We are hard at work to create the right support package for Canadians while protecting peoples’ jobs and our economy,” Mr. Trudeau said. “By the end of the week, we will have more to say about changes to the coming tax season. We are looking to give people more flexibility to make payments and businesses to have more liquidity during this time.”

Mr. Trudeau said cabinet is also examining the Emergencies Act “to see if it is necessary or whether there are other areas that would enable us to take the actions needed to protect people.” He did not elaborate on what those measures could be.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos are co-ordinating economic responses with the provinces as well as the opposition leaders.

Mr. Trudeau said he did not know how long the COVID-19 crisis would last, saying it could go on for months, but said Ottawa has the financial firepower to help struggling businesses and families.

“We will be there as a country for our citizens, for our businesses and for Canadians who are worried whether it is making sure small businesses can remain viable through this difficult time, whether it is for families to take care of their families and put food on the table.”

Some economists say that while expanding Employment Insurance is a clear choice, the current structure of the program has issues that limit its effectiveness.

For instance, qualifying rules and the size of benefits vary by economic region based on a three-month moving average of the local unemployment rate. That means the program will be slow to capture the sharp and immediate spike in unemployment triggered by the coronavirus.

Further, the percentage of unemployed workers who qualify for benefits is generally less than 60 per cent. The eligibility rate for young workers is usually lower.

“The more important thing with EI is just how few people are eligible for it,” said Miles Corak, an economics professor with the Graduate Center of the City University of New York and who served as economist in residence in 2017 with the federal department responsible for Employment Insurance and social policy.

Because the EI system can be slow to adjust to an economic shock, Prof. Corak said Ottawa should consider the idea of “helicopter” payments, in which money is sent directly to all or many Canadians.

He said the trade-off in terms of failing to target the money to those most in need is worth the benefit of speed in this case.

“I think that’s a very good idea because the issues of targeting aren’t so important. It’s a quick response and it gets money into the pockets of people and they can spend or save as they feel is appropriate,” he said.​

The Conference Board of Canada warned Tuesday that the added shock of COVID-19, the rail blockades and a collapse in oil prices is putting the country on the brink of recession.

“We expect business investment and exports to post substantial declines and consumer spending to ease. As a result, economic growth will contract by a projected 2.7 per cent in the second quarter,” said Matthew Stewart, the director of national forecast at the Conference Board of Canada. “However, due to the unpredictability of the coronavirus, there are still huge downside risks to the outlook.”

Meanwhile the union representing Service Canada workers who process EI claims say the local centres are overwhelmed and workers feel the conditions are unsafe.

“It’s increasingly becoming a dangerous situation for our members,” said Crystal Warner, national executive vice-president of the Canada Employment and Immigration Union.

Ms. Warner said the Prime Minister’s “misleading” public comments have left some unemployed Canadians with the impression that they can immediately receive unemployment benefits.

“We’re seeing a huge spike at the in-person centres,” she said. “Right now they’re packed in there like sardines.”

Ms. Warner said the union is calling for restrictions on the number of visitors in a centre at a time and for on-location health professionals to screen visitors.​