Parliament to be recalled to pass COVID-19 emergency measures, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Liberal government is looking to recall Parliament to take legislative measures around Employment Insurance to help Canadians affected by the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Trudeau said the government is looking at the Emergencies Act to see if there are other actions it should take to protect Canadians.

He also said Parks Canada will be suspending visitor services at all national parks and historic sites.

Mr. Trudeau spoke Tuesday from outside of his home, Rideau Cottage, because his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week. His children are also in self-isolation but are displaying no symptoms, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Trudeau also pointed Tuesday to an emergency loan system set up by Global Affairs Canada of up to $5,000 each to help meet the needs of Canadians abroad who are seeking to come home or to help cover costs should they have to wait to get back.

He said he spoke Tuesday with a special cabinet committee on COVID-19 to discuss the government’s response and that he will speak with his full cabinet this afternoon.

Mr. Trudeau said the bottom line is that individual Canadians can make choices that help those around them, particularly the vulnerable, and he said that those choices will save lives.

Mr. Trudeau pointed to advice from Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam including to take precautions such as social distancing to ease the burden on the health-care system.

He said that many Canadians have had plans for St. Patrick's Day but that now is the time to find another way to celebrate and that it should be done from home.

Mr. Trudeau personally thanked front-line health-care workers as well, adding they are doing an “incredible job.”