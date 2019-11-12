 Skip to main content

Politics

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Parliament to reconvene for first time since federal election on Dec. 5

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out priorities for his new minority government on Dec. 5.

The Prime Minister’s Office says that is the day the House of Commons will convene for the first time since the October election.

On the same day, members of Parliament will elect a Speaker from their ranks and then hear the government’s throne speech.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau’s office made the announcement today before Trudeau met Opposition leader Andrew Scheer.

Speaking in French during a photo op at the start of the meeting, Trudeau said voters expect MPs to get to work quickly and he wants to meet those expectations.

“Last month, Canadians elected a Parliament that they expect to work together and that’s exactly what I’m going to be focusing on doing,” Trudeau said in English.

“I’m going to be talking about our priorities this morning of affordability for Canadians, growth for the middle class, and the fight against climate change and I look forward to discussing those and other issues with Mr. Scheer this morning.”

Scheer wanted the House of Commons to begin sitting Nov. 25, five days after Trudeau is scheduled to announce his new cabinet.

Scheer plans to use the meeting to lay out his Conservative party’s priorities.

“This country is more divided than it ever has been. We need to get to work as quickly as possible so that we can address the priorities of Canadians and bring our country closer together,” Scheer said, following Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

“We appreciate learning of the date of recall – we were hoping it would be earlier so we can get to work right away – but I look forward to this meeting where I can outline specific priorities that the Conservative party will want to be focused on.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter