Parliament to vote on recognizing China’s persecution of Uyghurs as genocide

The federal Conservatives are asking Parliament to recognize that China is committing genocide against its Muslim Uyghur minority through internment camps and forced population control.
The Official Opposition is putting a motion up for debate Thursday that would declare that Beijing’s persecution constitutes genocide. MPs will debate the matter the same day and vote on Monday after Question Period.
The parliamentary measure could put further pressure on the minority Liberal government. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already expressed discomfort over the issue, saying the word genocide is an “extremely loaded” term and said the matter requires more study.
The Conservative motion stands a very good chance of passing. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh earlier this week said he considers China’s persecution of the Uyghurs to constitute genocide. A Commons subcommittee dominated by Liberal MPs last October also labelled Beijing’s conduct as such.
The motion calls for the Commons to recognize that “the People’s Republic of China has engaged in actions consistent with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 260, commonly known as the Genocide Convention, including detention camps and measures intended to prevent births as it pertains to Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.”
More than one million Uyghurs have been held in political indoctrination camps in China’s Xinjiang province, facilities the Chinese government calls vocational and educational-training centres. Beijing defends its conduct by saying it’s trying to stamp out extremism.
The Associated Press reported last June on how China forces intrauterine devices, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands in Xinjiang. It found that birth rates in Hotan and Kashgar, Uyghur-majority areas of Xinjiang, fell more than 60 per cent between 2015 and 2018.
In January, the official Twitter account for China’s U.S. embassy – in a tweet that Twitter later ruled violated its policy against “dehumanizing” people – defended its record in Xinjiang saying Uyghur women had been emancipated and were no longer “baby-making machines.”
The Conservative motion notes that the United States, under “two consecutive administrations,” has already recognized that Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims are being subject to a genocide.
“The forcing of men, women and children into concentration camps, trying to, in effect, re-educate them to be adherents to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party, all of that speaks to an effort to commit genocide,” Antony Blinken told a U.S. Senate hearing in January, before he was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State.
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa said earlier this week in a statement to The Globe and Mail that allegations of genocide are false and represent “major insults” to the Chinese people.
The federal government has previously said it wants an independent investigation into China’s treatment of the Uyghurs. And Mr. Trudeau said earlier this week that Canada would like to be part of such an investigation. Human-rights advocates have pointed out that it’s extremely unlikely China would ever allow it.
When asked if he is reluctant to label China’s conduct as genocide in case it leads to repercussions for Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Mr. Trudeau said Monday that his government’s primary concern is making sure the term genocide is not misused.
“There is no question there have been tremendous human-rights abuses reported coming out of Xinjiang, and we are extremely concerned about that.”
But he said when it comes to calling it genocide, “we need to ensure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed in the process before a determination like that is made.”
Federal Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has said she believes the Chinese government is committing genocide against the Uyghurs and urged Ottawa to consider diplomatic and economic sanctions against China.
The Conservatives have said that other consequences should follow a recognition of genocide, and they have already urged the government to press Olympic organizers to move the 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing.
With reports from Reuters