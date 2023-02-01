Ethnic Uyghur demonstrators scuffle with riot police as they try to continue a sit-in protest against China in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul on Nov. 30, 2022.DILARA SENKAYA/Reuters

Members of Parliament have voted unanimously to support a motion calling on the Canadian government to accept 10,000 Uyghurs fleeing persecution in China.

Those backing the motion included ministers from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. Back in 2021 Mr. Trudeau’s cabinet had abstained from a previous motion that passed that condemned China’s repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities as genocide.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, among those in the Commons voting for the motion, did not outright commit to bringing in 10,000 Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims. But in a statement he said is “committed to working with members of all parties to advance the measures outlined in the motion adopted by the House of Commons” Wednesday.

Canada has said it intends to bring in more than 76,000 refugees from around the world in 2023.

Mr. Zuberi’s resolution, M-62, takes its cue from Parliament’s 2021 declaration that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs and other minorities. The U.S. government and legislative bodies in Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Lithuania and the Czech Republic have made similar determinations.

It calls on Canada to bring in 10,000 Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities over two years, beginning in 2024.

Rights groups and media reports say the Chinese government has committed grave human-rights violations against the Xinjiang region’s largely Muslim Uyghur population, as well as other minorities. Forced labour and forced relocation to work in other provinces, China’s critics say, is the latest stage in a government-directed effort to exert control in Xinjiang, which Beijing has described as being infected with extremism.

Mehmet Tohti, executive director of the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, said about 80,000 Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities have fled China for countries in Central Asia and Turkey and are at risk of being sent back.

Beijing is pressing countries to deport critics in these diasporas to China or restrict their advocacy, he said.

A new Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) report, released this week and titled “On The Fringe of Society: Humanitarian Needs of the At-Risk Uyghur Diaspora”, describes what it calls a developing humanitarian crisis among those in self-imposed exile in states such as Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

All these countries are reliant on Chinese foreign investment.

“As the Turkish government moves closer to China in the name of international economic partnerships and bilateral alliances, Turkey has become more dangerous for Uyghurs,” says the report, released Wednesday.