Parliamentary Budget Officer says economic fallout of COVID-19 could lead to deficit of more than $112.7-billion

The Parliamentary Budget Officer said the fiscal and economic fallout of COVID-19 remains extremely uncertain, but could lead to the weakest GDP figures in decades and a deficit of more than $112.7-billion.

Parliament’s spending watchdog released a report Friday that provides an illustrative example of what could happen based on a set of economic assumptions. The report cautions that the purpose is to provide an example and the report is not a forecast or an assessment of what is most likely to happen.

The report assumes that current social distancing measures remain in place through August, or for six months in total.

Story continues below advertisement

In this scenario, real GDP growth would decline by 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 and then by 25 per cent in the second quarter. For the year as a whole, GDP would decline by 5.1 per cent, which the PBO says would be the weakest on record since 1962.

The PBO’s assessment of a $112.7-billion deficit in the fiscal year that starts April 1 does not include the measures announced this week following the passage of Bill C-13. The PBO notes that the legislation contains “un-costed” measures.

The PBO’s estimates of GDP are generally in line with recent private sector forecasts. Also, a report this week by RBC Economics said that, including the new measures in Bill C-13, the deficit will be closer to $110-billion, compared with the $28-billion deficit projected by the government in December.

“While additional fiscal measures will likely be required to support the economy in the coming months, the government’s balance sheet prior to these shocks was healthy,” the PBO report states. “However, even after additional support measures are provided, fiscal stimulus measures may be required to ensure that the economy reaches lift-off speed especially if consumer and business behaviour does not quickly revert back to ‘normal’ conditions.”

The report notes that in light of historically low interest rates, the government “could undertake additional significant borrowing” if required.​