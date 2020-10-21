Parliamentary committee calls China’s mistreatment of Uyghurs ‘genocide,’ urges Ottawa to sanction Beijing officials

MPs on a Parliamentary committee dominated by the ruling Liberal Party have issued a report and a statement saying China’s conduct in Xinjian amounts to genocide, and is urging the Canadian government to adopt Magnitsky-style sanctions against Chinese officials.

This comes less than a week after China’s ambassador to Canada warned Canadian Parliamentarians against taking measures that recognize the mass detention and abuse of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide, which the United Nations has recognized as a crime under international law.

The report by the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights refers to the detention facilities as “concentration camps” and calls on Canada to not only condemn China’s actions in Xinjiang but recognize that it “constitutes genocide” and work with allies to help international observers gain access to the region in northwest China.

MPs are also asking Ottawa to impose sanctions “on all government of China officials responsible for the perpetration of grave human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims” in the region.

“The subcommittee wishes to make clear that the condemnations in this statement are directed towards the government of China, as represented by the Chinese Communist Party, and not the Chinese people, whom the subcommittee support wholeheartedly and hope that one day will benefit from the peace, freedom and security enjoyed by many others in this world.”

The report and statement are not a Parliamentary motion but could represent the view of MPs on the Commons subcommittee including Liberals, Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP.

Last week Cong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, said Beijing would have a “strong reaction” if Parliament were to pass any resolution that condemned China’s treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority as “genocide.” More than one million Uyghurs are in detention camps in Xinjiang province, facilities the Chinese government calls “vocational and education training centres.” Mr. Peiwu has rejected widespread allegations that genocide is taking place in Xinjiang, saying the Uyghurs “live in harmony … and [China’s] human-rights record is the best in history.”

The committee most recently held hearings on Xinjiang province in July and it said MPs were “profoundly disturbed by what [they] heard and [are] convinced of the need for a strong response.”

It’s only the latest voice to urge Canada to impose sanctions on Chinese officials under the Justice for Victims of Corrupt Officials Act. This law is similar to a sanction law in the United States, Britain and other Western countries that honour Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was beaten to death by Moscow prison staff in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of a massive tax fraud. The U.S. has already imposed Magnitsky sanctions on Chinese government officials for their role in “human rights abuse against ethnic minorities” in Xinjiang, including Chen Quanguo, the Chinese Communist Party’s top official in the region.

Wednesday’s report detailed various strategies MPs heard are being used to “persecute Muslim groups living in Xinjiang, including mass detentions, forced labour, pervasive state surveillance and population control.” It said “witnesses were clear that the government of China’s actions are a clear attempt to eradicate Uyghur culture and religion.” In June, Associated Press that Beijing subjects Uyghur and ethnic minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces birth control, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands.

- More to come …

