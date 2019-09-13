Party leaders announce tax credits, regulatory changes on election campaign trail

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer steps off a public transit bus while campaigning in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 13, 2019. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Voters’ pocketbooks took centre stage on the campaign trail Friday with all three major party leaders offering boutique tax credits and regulatory changes that they said would leave a little more money in Canadians’ wallets.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau put forward a suite of minor changes for small businesses to make it easier for female entrepreneurs to get started and lower some costs for business owners. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pledged to bring back the transit tax credit – introduced by former prime minister Stephen Harper and axed by Mr. Trudeau. And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pitched a cap on cellphone and internet bills.

At a campaign stop in Trois-Rivières Friday morning, Mr. Trudeau promised to cut red tape for small businesses, including a plan to eliminate the fee on the HST and GST portion of a bill that merchants must pay to credit-card companies every time a card is swiped. Instead, the swipe-fee would only be applied as a percentage of the total amount before tax.

Mr. Trudeau said the change to swipe-fees would allow business owners to “reach new heights.” The Liberals said the proposal would save businesses nearly $500-million per year in fees.

If re-elected, Mr. Trudeau said a Liberal government would cut the cost to federally incorporate by 75 per cent, from $200 to $50. He said the party would also eliminate all business advisory service fees, such as mentoring and training costs, from the Business Development Bank of Canada, Export Development Canada and Farm Credit Canada. Mr. Trudeau said the Liberals would also implement a voluntary payroll system to automate records for employment so that small businesses don’t have to submit detailed records to Service Canada.

The policy announcement would be in addition to the small business tax rate cut the Liberal government has already brought in, from 11 to 9 per cent. However, it also comes amid a strained relationship with the small business community after changes to tax rules in 2017. Doctors, lawyers, farmers and business owners were outraged at policies that sought to restrict how income could be spread among family members who contribute to a business.

Mr. Scheer is proposing a 15-per-cent public transit tax credit, which would apply to monthly transit passes, weekly passes and electronic fare cards when used for an extended period. Friday’s announcement was the first new policy proposal from Mr. Scheer since the campaign started Wednesday.

Eligible passes must allow for unlimited travel within Canada on local buses, streetcars, subways, commuter trains, commuter buses, and local ferries, according to the press release.

Stepping off a bus and waving to reporters at a Go Transit bus garage in Mississauga, Mr. Scheer accused Mr. Trudeau of making life more expensive, by doing things like axing the tax credit for public transit.

“For so many Canadians, public transit is the only way to get from point A to B and transit costs can be a significant out-of-pocket expense," Mr. Scheer said.

Mr. Scheer later joined supporters for a beer in Etobicoke, telling his fellow Tories “it’s five o’clock somewhere.” He then made a stop at Conservative candidate for Etobicoke-Lakeshore Barry O’Brien’s campaign office. Mr. Scheer spoke to about 100 supporters, telling them about his transit tax credit and vowing to make life more affordable.

The Liberals nixed the boutique tax credit in the 2017 budget citing evidence that it wasn’t leading significantly more people to use public transit. At the time the government said the money spent on the tax credit would be better used to build more public transit to expand access.

Mr. Singh used his Friday policy announcement to underscore the NDP’s repeated line of attack in the first week of the campaign that the Liberals and Conservatives are in bed with big business.

“Governments in Ottawa have continued to allow the powerful, the wealthiest to have things easier for them and harder for everybody else," Mr. Singh said in Toronto as he announced a New Democrat government would take, on average, $10 off cellphone and internet bills.

Mr. Singh said federal governments in Canada have failed to address the high costs of telecom bills while governments in countries like Australia have shown it is possible. He said an NDP government would bring in a mandatory “affordable” basic plan and unlimited data plan. He did not say how much those plans would be.

The party’s press release also said it would force an end to data caps on internet plans.