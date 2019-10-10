Party leaders prepare for Thursday night’s French debate

Open this photo in gallery Leader of the Bloc Québécois Yves-Francois Blanchet, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Andrew Scheer, Leader of the Liberal Party Justin Trudeau, Leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh, Leader of the Green Party Elizabeth May and Leader of the People's Party Maxime Bernier. The Canadian Press/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to be the main focus for party leaders during Thursday’s French-language debate in Gatineau, Que., as they seek to challenge him on his record and bid for a second mandate.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made it clear at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday morning he intends to press Mr. Trudeau on issues including health care, electoral reform and climate change.

“In this debate tonight, I’m going to make sure Canadians have a choice,” Mr. Singh said. “My focus is going to be on the government.”

For his part, Mr. Trudeau paid a visit to a pumpkin patch in Ottawa ahead of Thursday’s event. He did not speak to reporters.

The debate, set to be the last before Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21, will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, and televised from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. It is the same location as Monday’s English-language debate held in front of a live audience.

Both debates were organized by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, an independent panel the federal government established since the last election.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier are also to participate.

Since Monday’s debate, Mr. Singh said he is seeing a “massive spike in support” for his party.

“The measurable is the massive increase in fundraising,” he told The Globe and Mail in an interview on Wednesday. “It’s been pretty incredible.”

The New Democrats, however, have declined to offer specifics on the influx of fundraising dollars since the debate.

“People are really coming toward us in a way we have not seen, and people around me have told me they have not seen, in a long time,” Mr. Singh said.

The NDP still trails far behind the Liberals and the Conservatives in the polls.

According to the daily tracking survey from Nanos Research, the Liberals sit at 37-per-cent support while the Conservatives are at 33. The New Democrats are at 14 per cent, the Greens at 8 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 5 per cent, and the People’s Party at 2 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.

On Thursday, the Conservatives proposed to give parents who adopt children under the age of 18 an extra 15 weeks of benefits through Employment Insurance.

They also said a Conservative government would amend the Income Tax Act to boost an adoption expense tax credit to $20,000 and make it fully refundable.

Story continues below advertisement

During a Wednesday evening interview with CTV News, Mr. Trudeau repeated he does not believe he inappropriately pressed then attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to grant a differed prosecution to Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin – a point he made during Monday’s debate.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found, however, in an August report that Mr. Trudeau had indeed breached the Conflict of Interest Act by using “his position of authority” over Ms. Wilson-Raybould to seek to “influence, both directly and indirectly, her decision.”