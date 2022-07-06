Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown was disqualified from the Conservative leadership race late Tuesday for what the party called 'serious allegations of wrongdoing.'CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Patrick Brown says he was disqualified as a candidate to lead the Conservative Party of Canada because of an allegation that someone was being paid by a corporation to work on his campaign.

The Brampton mayor was ousted late Tuesday for what the party called “serious allegations of wrongdoing.” However, it has not provided any specifics. The development leaves five candidates in the race, the winner of which will be announced on Sept.10.

“We have no information about who that was or who that corporation was, so it’s impossible to respond to a phantom,” he said Wednesday during an interview on CTV. He added: “My campaign did nothing wrong. And I can tell you if we heard of anything that was wrong, we would immediately address it.”

Mr. Brown, who reported signing up about 150,000 supporters during the race, said it is clear to him that the party establishment wants his rival Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP, to be leader.

“I am shocked that they would take lengths this extraordinary to rob members of the party of a democratic election based on an anonymous complaint we have no information on.”

He continued, “Frankly, if Pierre Poilievre was going to win this race, if he had gone through a fair leadership contest, he would have a stronger standing afterwards, post Sept. 10.”

Ian Brodie, chair of the leadership election organizing committee, said in a statement on Tuesday that the allegations are related to the financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.

A spokesperson for Mr. Poilievre, whose campaign says it has signed up more than 300,000 members, said Mr. Brown is to blame for his latest troubles.

“As should have been expected, in the hours since the decision Patrick has lashed out at our campaign and the party. As always, when caught, Patrick tries to make himself into a victim, but ultimately the only person responsible for his disqualification is himself,” spokesperson Anthony Koch said in a statement.

Mr. Koch cited the Ontario integrity commissioner finding Mr. Brown guilty in 2018 of breaching the Ontario Legislature ethics rules, among other past issues. He said only Mr. Brown and the leadership committee can explain what has happened.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the campaign of former Quebec premier Jean Charest called the news about Mr. Brown “deeply troubling,” and requested more details.

“We must ensure integrity of the process. Members deserve the truth,” Michelle Coates Mather said in a statement. “We need to understand what the allegations are and how Patrick Brown’s campaign responded. Transparency is paramount.”

The other candidates in the race are Conservative MPs Leslyn Lewis and Scott Aitchison, as well as Roman Baber, a former independent member of the Ontario Legislature.

In a statement early Wednesday morning, Mr. Brown’s campaign lashed out at the party.

“This is reprehensible, undemocratic behaviour that breaks faith with hundreds of thousands of Canadians that embraced Patrick Brown’s vision of a modern, inclusive Conservative party,” the statement said.

“This is an indictment of the CPC and a party that is not serious about winning a general election,” the campaign continued. “It is an embarrassment. But, not for us.”

In his Tuesday statement, Mr. Brodie said the chief returning officer for the party informed Mr. Brown of the concerns and requested a written response. The returning officer also decided to withhold the interim membership list from Mr. Brown’s his campaign.

The response from Mr. Brown’s campaign did not satisfy the concerns, Mr. Brodie said, and the returning officer recommended the leadership election organizing committee disqualify him, which it opted to do with a vote held at a meeting Tuesday evening. The party will be sharing what it has with Elections Canada, he added.

Mr. Brodie said both he and the returning officer did their best to be fair to Brown, who is a former leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, and provided time to refute the allegations.

“None of these problems has any impact on the integrity of the vote itself,” Mr. Brodie said. “While we felt it important to provide a transparent response to party members about this matter, because this issue is now subject to further investigation, we will not be speaking further on the subject.”

The Brown campaign disputed this characterization of the process.

“This decision is based on anonymous allegations. Our campaign was never provided with the full details or evidence of these allegations, failing an event basic requirement of due process,” its statement said.

It accused the party of going on a “fishing expedition” and not giving the campaign “ample time” to respond, but said it “still complied with every bizarre request and unsubstantiated claim.” It also said the campaign learned of the disqualification, and the meeting where the decision was made, through the news media on Tuesday night.

The campaign said it is consulting its legal team.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.