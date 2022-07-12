Patrick Brown gestures at the Conservative Party of Canada English leadership debate in Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday, May 11, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The national campaign co-chair for Patrick Brown’s bid to win the Conservative leadership is endorsing Jean Charest as the best leader for the party.

Former MP John Reynolds made his declaration of support at a time of uncertainty for Mr. Brown’s leadership bid.

Lawyers for the Brampton mayor are attempting to appeal his disqualification as a leadership candidate over campaign financial irregularities.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Reynolds said Mr. Charest, who was the Liberal premier of Quebec from 2003 to 2012, is the best choice to unite the Conservative Party and form a national government.

Without being specific, Mr. Reynolds, a founding party member, said he has been “deeply troubled” by divisions in the party, and negative publicity.

“We need to offer Canadians a positive, unified and inclusive Conservative Party with a new, time-tested leader,” Mr. Reynolds’ statement said.

“After watching this campaign unfold, it is clear to me [Jean Charest] is now the only leadership candidate that is offering the Conservative Party of Canada a forward-looking vision with an electable path to government.”

He added that Mr. Charest, who was also a former federal Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and party leader, is experienced and credible at a time that Canadians are looking for a serious alternative to the “far-left, identity politics” of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In an apparent reference to leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre, who has promised to make Canada “the freest nation on earth,” Mr. Reynolds wrote, “The Conservative Party of Canada needs a leader who will offer Canadians bold ideas and solutions, not just empty calls for freedom.”

Mr. Reynolds was an MP for the B.C. riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country from 1997 to 2006, representing the Reform Party, the Canadian Alliance and the Conservatives. At one point, he was the official opposition leader representing the Canadian Alliance.

Mr. Reynolds was not immediately available for comment on his statement.

Mr. Charest’s communications director, Michelle Coates Mather, said in a statement that his team is grateful for Mr. Reynolds’ endorsement.

“We have and will continue to persuade all members, no matter which candidate they are supporting, to consider the real policies and leadership Mr. Charest is offering,” she said.

Mr. Brown’s spokesperson, Chisholm Pothier, said in a tweet posted on Monday night that Mr. Charest was the best possible choice for the leadership if Mr. Brown fails to win the appeal.

“All options will continue to be pursued. But if the decision stands, the message to supporters is clear. Jean Charest is the best remaining option,” Mr. Pothier wrote in the tweet, which came after Mr. Brown held a conference call with supporters.

“So keep your ballot and vote. The fight continues.”

Mr. Brown’s campaign says it has sold 150,000 memberships, while Mr. Poilievre’s campaign says it has sold about 311,000. The Conservative Party has not confirmed either number, although it says the total membership has reached 675,000.

The result of the members’ vote is to be announced on Sept. 10 in Ottawa.