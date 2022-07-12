A spokesman for Patrick Brown says supporters on the front lines of the campaign believe that if their candidate is not reinstated, then Jean Charest is the best alternative.

Chisholm Pothier says Brown spoke on a call Monday evening to supporters, many of whom were “ground troops” in the campaign to elect him federal Conservative leader.

Brown was disqualified from the contest last week by party members on a committee overseeing the leadership race, but he is fighting for an appeal to the decision.

Conservatives seek legal guidance in response to Patrick Brown appeal request

Pothier says Brown “spoke very highly of Charest,” the ex-Quebec premier and Brown’s former political mentor, and “the people associated with our campaign feel Charest is the best option if Patrick is not reinstated.”

Pothier stopped short of calling Brown’s message an official endorsement.

What happens now to the supporters Brown signed up as party members remains one of the outstanding questions in the race.

