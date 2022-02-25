Pat King, one of the organizers of the protests by truckers opposing COVID-19 mandates that occupied Ottawa for three weeks, appears in a court bail hearing before remote video feeds of Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour and Assistant Crown Attorney Moiz Karimjee in Ottawa, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2022.JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters

Patrick King, one of the leaders of the truck convoy that came to Ottawa and became entrenched in the city’s downtown core for more than three weeks, has been denied bail.

“Mr. King will be detained,” Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said in a decision Friday.

Mr. King, a 44-year-old from Red Deer, Alberta, is charged with mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Demonstrations in Ottawa were brought to an end last weekend through significant police enforcement. Protesters in the city’s core were largely cleared out on Saturday. On Sunday, police swept through a logistics camp a few kilometres east of the downtown.

