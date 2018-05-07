 Skip to main content

Paul Dick, 77, was a cabinet minister under Brian Mulroney and Kim Campbell

Obituary

The Canadian Press

Paul Dick, a former Progressive Conservative MP and Mulroney-era cabinet minister, has died at the age of 77.

His family says in a statement he died of a heart attack at home on Wednesday.

Mr. Dick, a lawyer, was first elected to the House of Commons in 1972, in the riding of Lanark-Renfrew-Carleton, and was re-elected five times.

He was named to the cabinet by Brian Mulroney in 1986 as associate defence minister and later minister of supply and services.

Kim Campbell, Mr. Mulroney’s successor, kept Mr. Dick in the supply portfolio and later moved him to public works.

After 21 years in the Commons, he was defeated in the 1993 election which saw the Tories reduced to only two seats in the House.

Mr. Dick was born on Oct. 27, 1940, in Kapuskasing, Ont. When he left politics, he went into business, finally retiring in 2010.

He leaves his wife, Pierrette Cassista, sons Wyatt and Andrew and two grandchildren.

