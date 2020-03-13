 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Pay attention, Trump: Trudeau’s coronavirus response is a lesson in leadership

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech at a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 13, 2020. The Prime Minister has performed well this week.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Those who crave efficiency sometimes complain about the cumbersome nature of Canadian federalism, with power divided between a relatively weak central government and strong provinces. Those critics should take note of how well the system is working during the coronavirus emergency.

And the events of recent weeks prove another point: that in times of crisis, systems matter, but leadership matters, too. Witness the difference between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Constitutionally and by convention, provincial governments deliver health care, while Ottawa helps fund it. The federal government also plays a co-ordinating role and sets certain basic standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The system can be piecemeal and inefficient. But when a public health emergency strikes, things typically work pretty well. During this coronavirus emergency, British Columbia and Ontario have led the response, because they have had the bulk of the cases. Other provinces have been watching and acting accordingly, depending on their own circumstances.

The private sector has also been listening, with sports and cultural activities curtailed, people encouraged to work from home and travel discouraged.

The federal government monitored the responses and implemented national measures, such as Friday’s decision to delay the cruise ship season and to limit the number of airports that receive international passengers, while advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential international travel.

After the curve finally bends downward on this pandemic, postmortems may conclude that officials waited too long to do this, or should have avoided doing that, but at this point all best efforts appear to be in place to limit the transmission of the disease and prevent a spike in infections that could overwhelm the health-care system. Politicians at all levels have also been effective at educating the public without inciting panic.

There has even been all-party co-operation when it mattered, including Friday’s decision to temporarily suspend Parliament, after first ratifying the new North American free-trade agreement.

The federal system has also responded to the economic crisis resulting from the public health crisis. Finance Minister Bill Morneau released a tranche of stimulus measures Friday, while promising more is to come, even as the Bank of Canada reduced interest rates by another 50 basis points. Down the road, this government should be held to account for accumulating deficits during times of growth. But for now, almost everyone agrees that an economy that is probably headed into recession needs help, along with the workers whose jobs are at risk. Ottawa can, should and will spend whatever it takes, while also transferring money to the provinces to help them with health-care costs and with providing help to those in the greatest need.

But while political systems are important, effective leadership in times of emergency can be even more critical. However lethargic Mr. Trudeau has appeared at times since the October election, the Prime Minister has performed well this week, despite being forced to work from home after his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus. Cabinet ministers, especially Health Minister Patty Hajdu, have handled their files well.

Story continues below advertisement

Contrast that with Mr. Trump’s efforts to play down the pandemic. In public announcements, the U.S. President seeks only to cast blame on others and to praise himself. By his actions, he has contributed to crucial delays in testing that allowed the virus to spread.

On Friday, Mr. Trump finally declared a national emergency, freeing up relief funding and ramping up testing procedures. But the United States is well behind many other countries, including Canada.

The United States is also a federal system and some of the obstacles to effective action have been systemic. The American preference for more limited government and the inefficiencies of its private-sector health-care delivery have inhibited effective action. On the positive side, state officials have taken steps to limit the spread of the disease.

But the hard fact is that the actions – or the inaction – of Mr. Trump and his administration in past weeks could result in a higher rate of infection in the United States than in Canada. One of the risks to Canadians from COVID-19 could come from people entering Canada from the United States.

It’s an old cliché that the American republic was founded on the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, while Canada’s founders preferred peace, order and good government. But at times such as this, the Canadian approach has its appeal.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies