The Jewish human-rights group B’Nai Brith Canada is urging PayPal not to process donations to Laith Marouf, whose derogatory tweets about “Jewish white supremacists,” francophones and Black and Indigenous public figures were condemned by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Marouf has been publicly appealing for donations following the federal Heritage Department’s decision to cancel a $133,000 contract with the Canadian Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC), an anti-racism organization where he is a senior consultant.

He has been soliciting donors using an online platform called Donorbox, which relies on PayPal’s money-transfer services to process contributions. Donorbox requires its customers to follow PayPal’s acceptable use policy, which bans people from using the service to promote hate.

Michael Mostyn, B’Nai Brith Canada’s chief executive, has written to PayPal to ask it to stop processing payments to Mr. Marouf, arguing that the consultant’s “hateful posts” breach those terms.

On Wednesday, B’Nai Brith sent a petition to 80,000 supporters, aiming to put pressure on PayPal to end its involvement in Mr. Marouf’s fundraising drive. Mr. Mostyn said PayPal’s corporate values “undoubtedly reject” what he called Mr. Marouf’s “heinous” rhetoric.

“It is unacceptable that PayPal is facilitating Marouf via Donorbox,” he added.

PayPal spokeswoman Sandie Benitah said in a statement that the company could not comment on specific customer accounts, but that it carefully assesses activity that may violate its acceptable use policy, and reviews complaints.

“We will discontinue our relationship with account holders who are found to violate our policies,” Ms. Benitah said.

Donorbox did not respond to a request for comment.

Online donation platforms have come under pressure in the U.S. and Canada for helping finance a number of controversial groups, including the convoy protesters who brought downtown Ottawa to a standstill for several weeks earlier this year.

In a statement, Mr. Marouf told The Globe and Mail that “Zionist Members of Parliament” had misrepresented CMAC in order to undermine its achievements. He said it is a non-profit with a diverse board of directors. He has denied that he is racist or antisemitic.

CMAC’s contract with the Heritage Department was for a project related to anti-racism in broadcasting. After Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen announced in August that the contract was being cancelled, he called on CMAC to pay back the money. But Mr. Marouf said most of the funds had already been spent on running the project.

CMAC has also received more than $500,000 for participating in Canadian Radio-television and Communications Commission (CRTC) regulatory proceedings.

“Much of the funding obtained by CMAC for interventions at the CRTC goes to covering costs of participation and legal consultation fees. Similarly, the majority of funds obtained from Heritage for the Anti-Racism conferences went to covering costs of the events, from room bookings, to food, travel and accommodations for speakers,” Mr. Marouf said.

In a YouTube interview with a supporter this week, Mr. Marouf, speaking from Lebanon, accused “Zionists” of trying to bankrupt CMAC and appealed for donations. He made a derogatory remark about the families of former justice minister Irwin Cotler, who is the Prime Minister’s antisemitism envoy, and Jewish Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

After Mr. Marouf’s tweets came to light, Mr. Hussen introduced new requirements for people and groups applying for Heritage Department grants, including that they be held accountable to the government’s anti-racism policies and the definition of antisemitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. He also said Mr. Marouf would be banned from taking part in future contracts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that it was unacceptable “that federal dollars have gone to this organization that has demonstrated xenophobia, racism and antisemitism.”

Mr. Marouf said in the YouTube interview that he and CMAC might bring a legal challenge to protect their access to CRTC hearings. Last week, CRTC chair Ian Scott hinted that Mr. Marouf could be banned from participating in the regulator’s future proceedings.

Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and chief executive of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, applauded Mr. Hussen’s decision to make groups applying for Heritage Department funding commit to anti-hate standards.

“Marouf’s campaign against these new measures clearly shows that his intention is not to stop promoting hate, but rather to find ways to get away with it, while still benefitting from taxpayer dollars,” Mr. Koffler Fogel said.

“It is imperative that the values promoted by the government be reflected in the orientation and work of their partners outside government. No individual or organization found to have promoted hate should ever be eligible to receive government funds.”