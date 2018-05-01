PBO criticizes Liberal plan for single vote on $7-billion in budget spending

Open this photo in gallery Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Frechette appears at a Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 26, 2015. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A new Liberal government plan to have Parliament approve $7-billion in budget spending through a single vote is coming under fire from Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Fréchette.

Opposition MPs have already attacked the government’s plan as a $7-billion “slush fund,” and now, in a report released Tuesday, the PBO states that the new vote means “Parliament would now receive incomplete information and be able to exercise less control.”

The government says the new vote only authorizes the specific new spending plans that are outlined in the February budget, but Assistant Parliamentary Budget Officer Mostafa Askari said in an interview that the actual wording of the vote is “unclear” as to how the money will actually be spent.

“The wording of that vote in the main estimates is very broad and ambiguous,” he said. “It provides the government with flexibility to allocate those funds to any budget initiative that was mentioned in the budget … This does not really restrict the government to what they said they would do.”

The issue relates to the Liberal government’s effort to address a long-standing criticism of the way Parliament approves government spending. MPs vote throughout the year on what are called the estimates, which authorize departments to spend money. All parties have agreed that a major problem with the system is that the main estimates – the first and largest funding request of the year – are typically tabled before the budget and so are not a useful guide of how departments actually plan to spend money during the year.

In previous years, budget spending announcements would have been subjected to an internal review by Treasury Board officials and a cabinet committee and then presented for parliamentary approval later in the year through what are called supplementary estimates.

To address calls for more timely information, the Liberals released the 2018 budget nearly a month earlier than last year and included a detailed table in the budget outlining how the new spending would be presented in the main estimates. When the main estimates came out, that $7-billion was presented as a single vote for Parliament to approve.

Treasury Board President Scott Brison has argued that the approach represents an unprecedented level of transparency that will be followed up with monthly reporting on how that $7-billion is spent.

Tuesday’s PBO report notes several concerns with this approach. Specifically, it points out that Parliament is now being asked to approve spending before it has been subjected to that internal review by the Treasury Board. Also, the money is not included in the individual spending plans presented by departments, making it harder for MPs to scrutinize departmental spending.

Mr. Brison’s spokesman, Farees Nathoo, said in a statement Tuesday that the minister’s office welcomes the PBO’s contribution to the debate over reforming the estimates process.

Mr. Nathoo said the new vote fulfils a Liberal campaign promise to improve parliamentary oversight of government spending. As for the PBO’s specific concerns, he said the Treasury Board is required by law to allocate the money to the specific measures announced in the budget.

“We are proud of this major step forward in ‎transparency and accountability,” he said.