PBO estimates COVID-19 rent aid for businesses and landlords could cost $520-million this fiscal year

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The sign on a store window indicates they are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, on April 22, 2020.

Parliament’s spending watchdog estimates a program aimed at giving small businesses a break on their rents could cost the federal treasury $520-million this fiscal year.

Budget officer Yves Giroux’s report this morning puts caveats on that estimate, owing in particular to the lack of clear precedent for this kind of program.

His report says that means the assumptions about industry eligibility and uptake by landlords “rely heavily on judgment.”

The program offers forgivable loans to cover half of monthly rents in April, May and June, as long as landlords drop rents by at least 75 per cent over the same period for eligible small businesses.

Property owners with up to 10 eligible tenants were able to apply Monday and Tuesday, All other landlords can apply over the remainder of the week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made multiple pleas for property owners to apply for the federal loans, which are part of the government’s package of COVID-19 aid.

Direct federal spending has now topped at least $151-billion, but Giroux has warned that some programs may end up costing more this year than the Liberals have forecast.

For example, the budget office has estimated the federal wage subsidy program to cost $76-billion, just higher than the $73-billion the government has budgeted.

Federal figures published this morning show there have been 181,883 unique applicants approved for the aid, which covers 75 per cent of wages up to a maximum of $847 per week for each eligible employee.

The total value of benefits paid now stands at $7.9-billion.

The federal wage-subsidy program for businesses and charities whose revenues have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t meant to help political parties whose donations have declined, Bloc québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

