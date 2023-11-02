The parliamentary budget officer has pegged the lifetime cost of Canada’s new fleet of F-35 fighter jets at $73.9-billion over 45 years.

Yves Giroux says the cost of the acquisition phase is estimated to be $19.8-billion.

In January, the federal government announced a deal with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. government to buy 88 jets at a cost of about US$85-million each.

Defence minister Anita Anand said at the time that the acquisition cost was estimated at $19-billion, and the lifetime cost of the deal would be $70-billion.

The new aircraft are to replace the Royal Canadian Air Force’s aging CF-18s, with the first four planes expected to be delivered in 2026.

Giroux says his analysis shows the costs are broadly in line with government estimates, but he also warns that a one-year delay in the program would cost about $400-million.