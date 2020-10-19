PBO says temporary expansion of Employment Insurance will cost $13.5-billion

The temporary easing of qualifying rules for Employment Insurance benefits is projected to cost the federal government $13.5-billion, according to a new estimate by the Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

Monday’s PBO estimate is higher than the $10.2-billion projection provided by the Liberal government in late September.

In an interview, Mr. Giroux said the difference between his figures and the government’s is likely due to varying economic assumptions in forecasting models. He noted though that the PBO’s numbers – and the government’s – likely under-estimate the cost of the E.I. measures because they do not account for the widespread business shutdowns recently announced in Quebec and Ontario in response to rising cases of COVID-19.

Mr. Giroux also said the Finance Department should resume the practice of releasing a bi-weekly breakdown of all pandemic-related spending. That practice stopped in August when Parliament was prorogued.

“It seems we have taken a step back in terms of transparency with respect to COVID-19 spending,” Mr. Giroux said. “The fact that the government has stopped publishing these bi-weekly updates represents a loss in transparency... Even with prorogation, they could have still continued to publish that.”

The PBO’s E.I. expansion cost estimate is nearly twice as much as the original $7-billion projection federal ministers announced in August, when they first revealed the E.I. expansion as the core element of the government’s plan for income supports that would be available after allowing the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to expire in late September.

The E.I. changes lowered the minimum number of insurable hours required to qualify for benefits to 120 hours over the previous year. Before the change, applicants needed to have worked a minimum of between 420 to 700 hours, depending on the local unemployment rate.

The original August proposal set the minimum potential E.I. benefit at $400 a week. However, the minority Liberal government later agreed to increase the minimum benefit to $500 a week in order to secure Parliamentary support from the NDP. The CERB had paid $500 a week to individuals who had lost nearly all of their income for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough told reporters on Sept. 29 that the higher minimum benefit would increase the cost of the E.I. measures from $7-billion to $10-billion. The Finance Department offered a more specific figure of $10.2-billion in an email that day.

In addition to expanding E.I., the government’s August announcement included three additional benefits covering self-employed workers and people who need to take time off due to illness or to care for a family member.

In August, Ms. Qualtrough and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the package of income supports – including the three new benefits, the E.I. expansion and an $8-billion one month final extension of the CERB - would cost the federal government $37-billion, plus an additional $2-billion in foregone revenue by freezing E.I. contribution rates at current levels for two years.

After the government made E.I. and the three new benefits more generous in September, the Finance Department said the revised cost of those benefits would be $34-billion. That would bring the total cost of the package of measures to $44-billion when including the one month CERB extension and the E.I. premium freeze.

Monday’s PBO report said the cost of the E.I. measures alone will be $13.5-billion, including $7.7-billion in the current fiscal year and $5.8-billion in 2021-2022.

The PBO cautions however that its estimates are based on assumptions about the future direction of the Canadian labour market, which are “highly uncertain” due to COVID-19.

The federal government has not tabled a formal budget since March 2019. Last month, the PBO said this year’s federal deficit is projected to be $328.5-billion.

Ms. Freeland has suggested a fiscal update will be released at some point this fall.

