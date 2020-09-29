 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

PBO’s projected $328.5-billion deficit is smaller than Liberal government’s forecast

Bill Curry
Ottawa
The Parliamentary Budget Officer is projecting this year’s federal deficit will be $328.5-billion, which is smaller than what the Liberal government is currently projecting.

In a report released Tuesday, the PBO updates the office’s fiscal projections based on government announcements up to Sept. 1. It does not attempt to include spending measures that were signaled in last week’s Speech From the Throne.

The federal government said in a July “fiscal snapshot” that the federal deficit would be $343.2-billion for 2020-21. It has since announced billions in additional spending.

The PBO report notes that this suggests there is a significant discrepancy between the PBO’s numbers and the federal government’s.

It says the main reasons for the difference is the PBO’s numbers are based on assumptions for stronger economic growth and higher assumptions that tax revenue will not be hit as hard as Ottawa expects.

- More to come

