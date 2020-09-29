PBO’s projected $328.5-billion deficit is smaller than Liberal government’s forecast

The Parliamentary Budget Officer is projecting this year’s federal deficit will be $328.5-billion, which is smaller than what the Liberal government is currently projecting.

In a report released Tuesday, the PBO updates the office’s fiscal projections based on government announcements up to Sept. 1. It does not attempt to include spending measures that were signaled in last week’s Speech From the Throne.

The federal government said in a July “fiscal snapshot” that the federal deficit would be $343.2-billion for 2020-21. It has since announced billions in additional spending.

Story continues below advertisement

The PBO report notes that this suggests there is a significant discrepancy between the PBO’s numbers and the federal government’s.

It says the main reasons for the difference is the PBO’s numbers are based on assumptions for stronger economic growth and higher assumptions that tax revenue will not be hit as hard as Ottawa expects.

- More to come

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.