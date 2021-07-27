 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

P.E.I. becomes latest province to sign on to Liberals’ national child-care program

Teresa Wright
CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King speaks to reporters after the speech from the throne in Charlottetown on Feb. 25, 2021. King and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced that P.E.I. has signed on to the federal government’s national child-care program.

Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island has become the third province to sign on to the federal government’s national child-care program, allowing it to receive about $120-million from Ottawa for $10-dollar-a-day child-care spots by the end of 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday in Charlottetown alongside Premier Dennis King. Trudeau said the deal would apply to children under the age of six.

The deal would also cut average child-care fees on the Island in half by the end of 2022 for children under six and create more than 450 new spots in the province within two years, the prime minister said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This ambitious timeline goes to show not only how dedicated P.E.I. is to making life more affordable for families. It’s also an example of how working closely with the federal government means real change that happens fast,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister made his announcement Tuesday at the Carrefour de l’Isle-Saint-Jean in Charlottetown, a French-language school and community centre. Before speaking to reporters, Trudeau played briefly with some young children at the centre and spoke to them in both official languages, as they showed him their clay creations and plastic toys shaped like fruits and vegetables.

Nova Scotia on July 13 became the second province, after British Columbia, to sign on to the program, allowing it to receive $605-million from Ottawa to lower child-care fees to $10 dollars a day in five years. Trudeau said his government has also signed a child-care agreement with Yukon.

King recognized that while the deal would create 450 new child-care spaces on the Island, that wouldn’t be enough for all the province’s children. He said he would announce other programs “in the days ahead” regarding how his government would add more spaces.

“I think it’s fair to say our desire here is, in the shortest amount of time as possible, we want to make sure this is available to every child in Prince Edward Island no matter how much money your parents have, or where you live, or what your background is.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies