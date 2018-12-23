People around the world ‘extremely disturbed’ by China’s detention of Canadians, Trudeau says

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during an end of session news conference in Ottawa, on Dec. 19, 2018. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

People around the world are “extremely disturbed” by China’s detention of two Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Mali this weekend as he called for Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor to be released.

Canada is communicating with China about how important it is to release the detainees, Trudeau said Saturday in reference to the two men taken into custody on security grounds days after Canadian authorities arrested a senior executive with Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Meng Wanzhou.

Canadian authorities arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1 while she was en route from Hong Kong to Mexico after receiving an extradition request from the Americans.

Chinese authorities subsequently arrested Kovrig, a former diplomat on leave from Global Affairs Canada and Spavor, an entrepreneur.

“We are impressing upon the Chinese how it is important that they release those detainees because this is something that Canadians, quite frankly, and people around the world are extremely disturbed by the Chinese actions,” Trudeau told reporters during a surprise visit with peacekeepers in Gao, Mali.

It is extremely important to stand up for Canadians, Trudeau added.

“We feel that respecting the rule of law, respecting the rights of citizens, of prisoners is extremely important,” he said.

Trudeau’s comments come as Canada relays to its allies the detention of the two Canadians sets a worrying precedent — a point that Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says has “really reasonated.”

On Friday, the U.S. State Department said Canada was honouring its international legal commitments in arresting Wanzhou and it has called for Kovrig and Spavor’s release.

Britain’s foreign secretary also released a statement saying the U.K. is deeply concerned by suggestions of political motivation for their detention and the European Union says it raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China.

For Canada, the Meng incident has cast a shadow over the Trudeau government’s desire to deepen trade with China as the cornerstone of a broader strategy to diversify into Asian markets.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has accused Trudeau of taking a “naive approach” to China, leaving Canada without “leverage that we might otherwise have” to resolve the situation. He has also urged the prime minister to reach out to the highest levels of the Chinese government.

On Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada said a third Canadian was detained in China but Trudeau said the federal government has no reason to believe the case is linked to the detention of Kovrig and Spavor.