Politics People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to official leaders’ debates

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier invited to official leaders’ debates

Marieke Walsh Parliamentary affairs reporter
Ottawa
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier speaks at the launch of his campaign, in Sainte-Marie, Que., on Aug. 25, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party of Canada is being invited to take part in the official English- and French-language leaders’ debates during the election campaign.

The invitation, made Monday by the independent Leaders’ Debate Commission, was extended after a review of Mr. Bernier’s party and its chances of winning more than one seat in the Oct. 21 election, according to a release from the commission.

Mr. Bernier launched the People’s Party just over a year ago after leaving the Conservative Party, following a failed leadership bid for the Tories.

Leaders from the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens and Bloc were invited to the debates on Oct. 7 and 10 in August. At the time, the commission deferred a decision on whether Mr. Bernier would be invited in order to give the party time to convince the commission that it has a “legitimate chance” of electing more than one candidate in the election.

After a review of riding-level polling, the party’s organizational capacity and fundraising, and media coverage, Debates Commissioner David Johnston said Mr. Bernier met the criteria needed to participate. In a statement, Mr. Johnston said he is “satisfied” more than one candidate endorsed by the party has a reasonable chance to be elected.

The People’s Party responded to the news on Twitter with a GIF of Mr. Bernier dancing with the headline: “it’s happening.”

The People’s Party has almost a full slate of candidates across the country’s 338 ridings, including some candidates who were rejected as nominees or left the Conservative Party because of their views on issues from immigration to gender identity. Mr. Bernier, who denies the legitimacy of climate change, recently tried to blunt the criticism he faced for calling international climate activist Greta Thunberg “clearly mentally unstable" by saying it wasn’t meant as a personal attack but stopped short of apologizing.

