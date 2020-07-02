Peter MacKay has highest total donations, Erin O’Toole raised most in Q2 and Leslyn Lewis has cracked $1-million

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates left to right Erin O'Toole, Peter MacKay, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis wait for the start of the French Leadership Debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Peter MacKay has so far raised the most money in a Conservative leadership race that shows Erin O’Toole closing the fundraising gap and political rookie Leslyn Lewis cracking $1-million, according to figures from each campaign.

However, Mr. O’Toole and Ms. Lewis outpaced Mr. MacKay in the number of donors they have contributing to their campaigns – something strategists see as a key indicator of support.

The Conservative Party has not yet verified the second-quarter fundraising figures and the finalized numbers will be submitted to Elections Canada by the end of July – just weeks before the race wraps up.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. MacKay has raised $2,329,000 since the race began in January, with $1,283,000 coming from the second quarter, according to numbers provided by his team. He was ahead of Mr. O’Toole in the first quarter, but was edged out in the second.

Mr. O’Toole’s campaign said it raised a total of $2,101,000 so far, with $1,316,000 coming from the second quarter.

Fundraising for Ms. Lewis, a Toronto-area lawyer, jumped to $1,439,000, with $992,000 of that from the second quarter, according to her campaign.

All three candidates have raised more than outgoing leader Andrew Scheer did in his successful 2017 campaign.

Ontario MP Derek Sloan’s campaign did not respond to a request for his latest fundraising numbers. In the first quarter, he raised $410,000, according to numbers released by Elections Canada.

Mr. O’Toole’s campaign said he received contributions from 11,980 unique donors. He was slightly ahead of Ms. Lewis, whose campaign said her money came from 11,907 donors. Those two contestants were well ahead of Mr. MacKay, whose team said 10,242 people donated to his campaign.

The latest figures show Mr. MacKay and Mr. O’Toole “neck and neck,” and they are significant for Mr. O’Toole given that he doesn’t have the same connections to the establishment as Mr. MacKay does, said Kate Harrison, a Conservative strategist and vice-president at Summa Strategies. And given that, at the beginning of the race, people weren’t sure if Ms. Lewis would meet the $300,000 fundraising threshold to stay in the contest, Ms. Harrison said she has performed well above expectations.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a sign that her message is resonating,” said Ms. Harrison, who is staying neutral in the race.

The fundraising numbers are impressive, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, said Yan Plante, a former senior staffer in the Harper government and a senior director at Tact, a consulting firm.

“The numbers show that it’s closer than people think,” Mr. Plante said, pointing to a two-horse race between Mr. MacKay and Mr. O’Toole.

Mr. Plante, who is also staying neutral in the race, highlighted the importance of the number of donors flocking to each campaign. Donating even a small amount makes the person more likely to show up to vote and rally other members around a candidate, than someone who hasn’t donated, he said.

Given that, Mr. Plante said Mr. MacKay’s lower contribution numbers are a “yellow light” warning for his campaign.

With the tight numbers, he said each of the camps will spin them to their advantage to convince supporters to get out and vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. MacKay left the June leadership debates with the “clear edge,” Mr. Plante said, so the MacKay campaign can use the fundraising numbers to show members they can’t take anything for granted, while Mr. O’Toole can show he’s still in the race.

As for Ms. Lewis, Mr. Plante said the numbers reflect what he’s hearing anecdotally. Conservatives “didn’t know her months ago and now they see her as someone who can contribute to this party,” he said.

The latest fundraising numbers come a week before the party is expected to start sending out ballots, which party members need to return by Aug. 21, in order to be counted.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.