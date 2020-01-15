 Skip to main content

Politics

Peter MacKay says ‘I’m in’ for Conservative leadership race

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay has entered the Conservative leadership race.

“I’m in. Stay tuned,” Mr. MacKay posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. MacKay’s announcement ends months of speculation around whether he would run for the position to replace outgoing leader Andrew Scheer. Mr. Scheer resigned as Conservative leader in December after the disappointing loss in October’s election and as it was revealed he was using party money to pay for his children’s private school tuition. The new leader will be chosen on June 27th.

During the fall election campaign, The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. MacKay’s supporters were laying the groundwork for a possible leadership bid in the event that Mr. Scheer was unable to defeat the Liberals.

In the aftermath of the Conservative loss, Mr. MacKay blamed the result on Mr. Scheer, comparing his chances in the election to “having a breakaway on an open net and missing.”

Mr. MacKay told a panel at the Wilson Centre think tank in Washington that Mr. Scheer lost because he failed to deal with questions about his socially conservative views on abortion and same-sex marriage, which he said “hung around Andrew Scheer’s neck like a stinking albatross.”

Mr. MacKay, a partner in the Toronto law firm Baker McKenzie, is popular in Conservative circles. He served as a cabinet minister in the Harper government in the justice, defence and foreign affairs portfolios from 2006 to 2015.

He was leader of the Progressive Conservative Party until he negotiated a merger with Stephen Harper’s Canadian Alliance in 2003. This led to the formation of the Conservative Party of Canada, ending a decade of vote splitting on the right.

Mr. MacKay was expected to seek the leadership after the Harper government’s defeat, but said in 2016 the time wasn’t right for his young family.

Mr. MacKay’s announcement comes at the same time as former prime minister Stephen Harper withdrew from his position on the Conservative Fund.

The Conservative Fund is the not-for-profit organization that raises and spends money to fund the party.

Conservative Party spokesman Cory Hann said Mr. Harper has left his position, saying the Fund thanks Mr. Harper for his “tireless work on the board” and wishes him well.

“His contributions, support and wise counsel to the Board over the past many years has been appreciated," Mr . Hann said.

