Federal legislation spelling out terms of a pharmacare program is expected to be tabled in the House of Commons later this morning.

The bill, known as An Act Respecting Pharmacare, follows a protracted negotiation between the Liberals and the NDP over a federal pharmacare deal. Ottawa must now figure out how to implement the program and pass the legislation in a quickly narrowing window before the next election, which must happen by fall 2025. At the same time, the federal government also needs to work with provinces and territories because it cannot execute on the program without their co-operation.

An expert committee, with members agreed upon by both parties, is expected to be set up to advise on next steps for the implementation of the program, including how to pay for it.

Last Friday, Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced his party reached an agreement with the governing Liberals to introduce the first piece of a national pharmacare program. The arrangement keeps alive the supply-and-confidence agreement that has been in place between the two parties since March, 2022, in which the NDP has propped up the minority government in the House of Commons in exchange for key policy concessions.

A source with direct knowledge of the deal previously told The Globe and Mail that the pharmacare plan would cost more than $1-billion a year once it is implemented. The Globe is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

The plan has also faced opposition from some provincial governments, notably Quebec and Alberta, which have said they would opt out of a national pharmacare program if given the option.

This week, Mr. Singh called on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to explain its position, saying it is refusing to take action that would save lives and money, and improve health care outcomes.

But Mr. Singh said the situation is different for Quebec. He told reporters this week that Quebec has a right of withdrawal with full compensation. If provinces negotiate together, he added, they can use their collective purchasing power to reduce costs for everyone.

The office of Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also said in a statement on Monday that the provincial government has repeatedly said it has exclusive jurisdiction over health care and will demand withdrawal with full compensation if the federal government moves forward with its drug insurance project.

In response to Mr. Singh, Ms. Smith posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that she is “tired of the NDP-Liberal coalition treating Albertans like second class citizens” and that the same rules should apply equally across the country.

“Alberta will take the additional health care dollars, same as Quebec and invest it into improving our own provincial prescription drug program,” she said in a post.

Health Minister Mark Holland called provincial reaction this week “premature” because the bill had not yet been tabled. He said he was going to speak with provincial and territorial counterparts about the plan.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said this week she had not received information on the agreement from Ottawa, adding that her province needed to see details on the legislation.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health said this week that more information is needed on the federal government’s plans for a national pharmacare program. Any proposed national program must be designed and implemented in partnership with provinces and territories, the ministry added.

The issue of how pharmacare will be paid for is expected to become a point of discussion in the House of Commons.

Last Friday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told a radio station in Windsor that the majority of Canadians “already have pharmaceutical coverage through their workplace or through provincial social services” and that pharmacare will result in “massive new bureaucracy.”

The Montreal Economic Institute said recently that imposing a government-funded pharmacare program would hurt the quality of coverage for people who currently have private plans because the plans tend to cover more treatments than those run by governments.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has also said it has concerns and questions how the new pharmacare deal squares with the government’s pledge of fiscal responsibility.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said the pharmacare plan will not jeopardize Canada’s fiscal standing.

-With a report from Laura Stone in Toronto