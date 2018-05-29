Phoenix pay system an ‘incomprehensible failure,’ Auditor-General says

Open this photo in gallery Auditor General Michael Ferguson holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, regarding his 2017 Fall Report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Auditor-General of Canada says the implementation of the Phoenix public service pay system was an “incomprehensible failure” and a symptom of a larger cultural problem in the federal government.

In a report tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday, Michael Ferguson said the implementation of the Phoenix pay system is a “defining moment” and “a wake-up call” for the federal government’s “pervasive cultural problems.” The Phoenix fiasco has failed to properly pay tens of thousands of public servants on time, costing Canadian taxpayers more than $1-billion to date.

“I want to stress that I believe that right now is a critical moment when the federal government needs to reflect on what I call incomprehensible failures. It needs to reflect on how much government culture stands in the way of achieving truly successful results for people,” Mr. Ferguson said in a prepared statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ferguson said the federal government’s creation of an obedient public service fearful of making mistakes, taking risks and conveying “hard truths” has caused failures, such as the Phoenix pay system debacle. He said a lack of oversight and management meant the Phoenix pay system was not ready when it was launched in 2016.

“The decision to launch Phoenix was wrong,” Mr. Ferguson said.

“Phoenix does not do what it was supposed to, it has cost hundreds of millions of dollars more than planned, and it has affected tens of thousands of federal government employees and their families.”

Mr. Ferguson said Public Services and Procurement Canada – the department responsible for the pay system - did not fully test Phoenix before launching it and canceled a pilot implementation project with one department that would have helped it detect problems indicating the system was not ready.

The report also found that three Phoenix “executives” – senior public servants at the department – prioritized some aspects of the pay system rollout, such as schedule and budget, over functionality and security. For instance, the Phoenix executives removed or delayed more than 100 important pay-processing functions, such as the ability to process retroactive pay. Rather, they planned to add these functions only after all 101 government departments and agencies had transferred their pay systems to Phoenix.

The report found that Phoenix officials did not tell the deputy minister that the system was not ready for implementation, despite plenty of warnings from departments, agencies and the new centralized pay centre in Miramichi, N.B.

Mr. Ferguson said the three Phoenix executives were to blame for the failures. Auditors said they were not authorized to disclose the names of the executives, and did not know whether they had been disciplined or received bonuses.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ferguson said the deputy minister in place when Phoenix launched was accountable for the failure that happened on their watch. He also said the previous Conservative government and current Liberal government had opportunities to prevent the Phoenix fiasco, noting that it’s now the responsibility of the Trudeau government to fix the problem.