Phoenix pay system problems on track to cost government $2.2-billion: report

A new Senate report on the Phoenix public-service pay system failure says the debacle is on track to cost Canadian taxpayers $2.2-billion by 2023.
Members of the Senate finance committee said the system is an “international embarrassment” that has failed to properly pay nearly 152,000 public servants – more than half of the federal civil service – since it was implemented more than two years ago. The report also found Phoenix has cost taxpayers $954-million to date – more than triple the $309-million originally anticipated to develop the pay system.
“A prosperous G7 country like Canada should be a leader in labour relations and human resources. It is an international embarrassment that the government has failed to pay tens of thousands of its own correctly and on time. That is the big picture legacy of Phoenix,” said independent senator André Pratte.
Mr. Pratte agreed with Auditor-General Michael Ferguson’s recent finding that the Phoenix problem is a result of a cultural problem within a public service fearful of communicating failures to superiors.
In a scathing report released earlier this year, Mr. Ferguson called the Phoenix pay system an “incomprehensible failure” indicative of “pervasive cultural problems” in the public service. He also blamed three “executives” – senior public servants at Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which is responsible for Phoenix – for the failure.
Senators on the finance committee said they did not feel it would be helpful to haul the three Phoenix executives before a committee to explain themselves and play the “blame game.” They said many more individuals were involved with the pay system failure, especially at the political level.
“We believe in our parliamentary system, the buck stops at the ministers’ doors and they need to be responsible,” said Liberal senator Mobina Jaffer.
Among their five recommendations, the committee urged the government to report to Parliament on options and costs for replacing Phoenix, the anticipated impact on employees and on measures that will be taken to avoid repeating the same mistakes.
“We’re not confident that this problem has been solved, that the lessons have all been learned," Mr. Pratte said. "And therefore, that’s why we’re asking for the government to report to Parliament before they make their final decision as to what they’ll replace Phoenix with.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.