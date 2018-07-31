Phoenix pay system problems on track to cost government $2.2-billion: report

Open this photo in gallery Sen. Percy Mockler, centre, chair of the Standing Senate Committee on National Finance, sits with deputy chairs Sen. Mobina Jaffer, left, and Sen. Andre Pratte, of the Standing Senate Committee on National Finance, listen to questions during a press conference on their report on the Phoenix pay system, in Ottawa on July 31, 2018. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A new Senate report on the Phoenix public-service pay system failure says the debacle is on track to cost Canadian taxpayers $2.2-billion by 2023.

Members of the Senate finance committee said the system is an “international embarrassment” that has failed to properly pay nearly 152,000 public servants – more than half of the federal civil service – since it was implemented more than two years ago. The report also found Phoenix has cost taxpayers $954-million to date – more than triple the $309-million originally anticipated to develop the pay system.

“A prosperous G7 country like Canada should be a leader in labour relations and human resources. It is an international embarrassment that the government has failed to pay tens of thousands of its own correctly and on time. That is the big picture legacy of Phoenix,” said independent senator André Pratte.

Mr. Pratte agreed with Auditor-General Michael Ferguson’s recent finding that the Phoenix problem is a result of a cultural problem within a public service fearful of communicating failures to superiors.

In a scathing report released earlier this year, Mr. Ferguson called the Phoenix pay system an “incomprehensible failure” indicative of “pervasive cultural problems” in the public service. He also blamed three “executives” – senior public servants at Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which is responsible for Phoenix – for the failure.

Senators on the finance committee said they did not feel it would be helpful to haul the three Phoenix executives before a committee to explain themselves and play the “blame game.” They said many more individuals were involved with the pay system failure, especially at the political level.

“We believe in our parliamentary system, the buck stops at the ministers’ doors and they need to be responsible,” said Liberal senator Mobina Jaffer.

Among their five recommendations, the committee urged the government to report to Parliament on options and costs for replacing Phoenix, the anticipated impact on employees and on measures that will be taken to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

“We’re not confident that this problem has been solved, that the lessons have all been learned," Mr. Pratte said. "And therefore, that’s why we’re asking for the government to report to Parliament before they make their final decision as to what they’ll replace Phoenix with.”