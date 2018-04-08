Phoenix payroll debacle has Ottawa stuck in the muck

When gripes about the government’s new payroll system rose to a clamour in 2016, Treasury Board President Scott Brison made a simple promise: The government will fix it.

It was an obvious thing to say: Since the new system, widely called Phoenix, had gone live in early 2016, tens of thousands of employees had been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid. But Mr. Brison’s promise made some bureaucrats nervous. They didn’t know how to fix it.

Two years later, the government no longer talks about a fix. They talk about “stabilizing” Phoenix, and eventually replacing it.

Story continues below advertisement

And senior bureaucrats are shuddering anew: In coming weeks, Auditor-General Michael Ferguson will report on how the whole mess happened.

This is not just another big screw-up from which politicians and senior officials can draw “lessons learned,” and move on. It’s still there causing more problems every day.

One former senior bureaucrat recently referred to it in private as the federal bureaucracy’s “Vietnam.” They are stuck in the muck.

Many in Ottawa should be nervous about Mr. Ferguson’s report. The Conservatives short-term, cost-cutting goals for the Phoenix project was the impetus behind several mistakes. The Liberals didn’t twig to problems that should have postponed the launch – and even if Mr. Ferguson doesn’t blame them, many civil servants in capital-area Liberal ridings will.

For the class of senior bureaucrats who hold so much influence in government, it is a particular blow. These are supposed to be the technocrats that advise governments of all stripes on getting things done. This still-burning dumpster fire is a deep blow to the brand of the bureaucratic elite.

A big part of this saga of blunders was caused, as one review by consultants Goss Gilroy has already found, by the bureaucracy’s failure to do what is supposed to be its vocation: speaking truth to power.

The initial idea of the Phoenix project made sense. The government had several computer systems for human resources and an old one for payroll. HR advisers and pay advisers, often sitting side by side, would enter info about the same employee into different systems. Phoenix would see it entered once, with fewer people doing the work. Ottawa would buy off-the-shelf software – Oracle’s widely used PeopleSoft – and have IBM customize it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the government treated the job as a software switch, rather than a reorganization of HR and pay. The government has 84,000 pay rules, so the job was really reorganizing how it did things. But it didn’t really do that; instead it asked IBM to customize PeopleSoft 1,500 times. IBM vice-president Beth Bell told a Senate committee two weeks ago that that meant “breaking the code” of PeopleSoft, sometimes to accommodate finicky rules.

The Conservative government liked the promise of savings: 2,000 payroll advisers would be cut, and 500 hired in a centralized centre in Miramichi, N.B., where gun-registry workers had lost jobs. It would save $70-million a year.

That goal drove many blunders. IBM was supposed to train civil servants to use the software, but in 2014, the government amended the contract to do it themselves, IBM officials testified. (Many of the current problems revolved around improper data entry.)

While IBM worked on software, the government was supposed to be revamping how it did things. IBM officials testified that they told the senior officials leading the project, Brigitte Fortin and Rosanna Di Paola, the project wasn’t ready for a scheduled pilot test. So the pilot was cancelled − but the full launch still went ahead.

When IBM officials recommended the full launch be delayed till August, 2016, the officials replied that it had to be launched by April, because pay advisers had already received their layoff notices.

Even before the launch, the new workers in Miramichi warned that it wasn’t ready, said Chris Aylward, vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada. After the first part of the launch, in February, 2016, employees quickly complained. Marie Lemay, then the new deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, told the unions she had been assured the problems were minor. Mr. Aylward said Ms. Lemay was “being led down the garden path by senior managers of her own department.”

Story continues below advertisement

Now the problem cases are still coming in about as fast as they are being dealt with. It may take years to clear the complaint pile.

Mr. Ferguson will make recommendations. But Mr. Brison has clearly learned some lessons. His officials talk about the next payroll system as a broad business transformation, not just a software switch. They say such projects will be adopted, and tested, one piece at a time. That’s good. But for years, the senior bureaucrats will still be stuck in the muck.