Pierre Poilievre bows out of Conservative leadership race

Prominent Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre has decided to bow out of the federal Conservative leadership race, saying his heart was not in it.
“I knew it would be hard on my family life to do this. But I did not realize how hard,” Mr. Poilievre said in a social media post. “It is harder still because I had just spent the earlier 18 months campaigning furiously to win back my seat in the recent federal election, during which I mostly missed the first year of our baby's life.”
Mr. Poilievre was set to formally announce his leadership in Ottawa on Sunday and had already organized a campaign team.
“Without being all in, I cannot be in at all. So I have decided not to seek the leadership of the party at this time,” Mr. Poilievre said in his statement.
His surprise decision came less than a day after his campaign confirmed the details of his launch date. In addition to campaign chair John Baird and Quebec organizer Senator Leo Housakos, Mr. Poilievre had the support of several other high-profile Conservatives including Jenni Byrne, who was a senior aide to both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former prime minister Stephen Harper.
The move by Mr. Poilievre creates an easier path to victory for Peter MacKay, a former cabinet minister and Progressive Conservative party leader who is now the frontrunner. Ontario MPs Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu are also planning leadership bids.
Mr. Poilievre is the third high-profile exit from the race this week, following former interim leader Rona Ambrose and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced in December he would resign after a disappointing October election result. The Conservatives are set to crown their new leader on June 27 in Toronto.