 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Pierre Poilievre bows out of Conservative leadership race

Marieke Walsh
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre, seen in December, says he won't be running for the leadership this year. REUTERS/Blair Gable

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prominent Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre has decided to bow out of the federal Conservative leadership race, saying his heart was not in it.

“I knew it would be hard on my family life to do this. But I did not realize how hard,” Mr. Poilievre said in a social media post. “It is harder still because I had just spent the earlier 18 months campaigning furiously to win back my seat in the recent federal election, during which I mostly missed the first year of our baby's life.”

Mr. Poilievre was set to formally announce his leadership in Ottawa on Sunday and had already organized a campaign team.

Story continues below advertisement

“Without being all in, I cannot be in at all. So I have decided not to seek the leadership of the party at this time,” Mr. Poilievre said in his statement.

His surprise decision came less than a day after his campaign confirmed the details of his launch date. In addition to campaign chair John Baird and Quebec organizer Senator Leo Housakos, Mr. Poilievre had the support of several other high-profile Conservatives including Jenni Byrne, who was a senior aide to both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former prime minister Stephen Harper.

The move by Mr. Poilievre creates an easier path to victory for Peter MacKay, a former cabinet minister and Progressive Conservative party leader who is now the frontrunner. Ontario MPs Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu are also planning leadership bids.

Mr. Poilievre is the third high-profile exit from the race this week, following former interim leader Rona Ambrose and former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced in December he would resign after a disappointing October election result. The Conservatives are set to crown their new leader on June 27 in Toronto.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies