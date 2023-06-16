Open this photo in gallery: Erin O'Toole stands in his office in Ottawa on Sept. 1, 2022. Pierre Poilievre will have to make the case for support to voters in suburban and urban Canada if he wants become the next prime minister, says Erin O'Toole.Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

To become prime minister, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre needs to convince voters in Canada’s big cities that his approach to priority issues is in the national interest, Erin O’Toole says.

Mr. O’Toole, the former Conservative leader who failed to lead his party to power in the last federal election, said in an interview Friday that Mr. Poilievre is “one of the smartest MPs in the House,” and his tone, which has been called aggressive, is appropriate for the times.

“I think his tone reflects the sentiment of the country – and my tone was insufficient in the last election, trying to bridge the divides,” Mr. O’Toole said. “What he has to do is show voters that regardless of how he says it, what he is saying is in the national interest.”

In particular, Mr. O’Toole suggested the Conservative Leader needs to be clearer about his policies on housing, economic growth and reconciliation. Also, if Conservatives are going to kill carbon pricing – a stated priority for Mr. Poilievre – they will have to explain how they are doing to get emissions down, he said.

Mr. Poilievre knows just winning more votes isn’t enough to become prime minister, he said. “We’ve done that twice,” he added, referring to the fact that the Conservatives won the popular vote in the last two federal elections, but did not win enough seats.

Campbell Clark: Erin O’Toole leaves the House with a warning about division for Trudeau, Poilievre and his own party

“You have to win more votes in suburban and urban Canada.”

He does believe there is an opportunity for Conservatives to gain traction in the next election because of voter fatigue with the Liberal government, which has been in power since 2015.

Mr. O’Toole is leaving politics, ending an 11-year run as MP for the Toronto-area riding of Durham that saw him serve as veterans affairs minister under Stephen Harper, and lead the party for two years.

Earlier this week, the former member of the Armed Forces and lawyer was named president and managing director of ADIT North America. It’s a newly created division of a Paris-based firm that will specialize in business diplomacy, strategic intelligence and compliance.

Mr. O’Toole, who announced his plans to exit in March, said he is leaving to give Mr. Poilievre space.

“I think the new leader deserves the playing field to chart a course to win the next election without the distractions of the previous leader,” he said.

He is ruling out any return to elected politics. His last political speeches will be in Durham on Canada Day.

Earlier this week, Mr. O’Toole used a final speech to the Commons to warn MPs about the perils of seeking self-worth in social media as opposed to debating the great issues facing the nation.

“Instead of leading, instead of debating our national purpose in this chamber, too many of us are often chasing algorithms down a sinkhole of diversion and division,” Mr. O’Toole told MPs.

“We are becoming elected officials who judge our self-worth by how many likes we get on social media, but not how many lives we change in the real world.”

On Friday, he acknowledged that he has sometimes crossed that line himself, particularly in his successful 2020 pursuit of the Conservative leadership. He said that at the time he was speaking to about 300,000 members of the Conservative Party, as opposed to the country as a whole.

“I’m not a completely innocent participant in all of this. I’ve made some mistakes on occasion with tone and with content,” he said.

Mr. O’Toole has been told by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that he was a target by Beijing during his time as Conservative leader, and remains a target because of his criticism of the Chinese Communist Party.

But, he said, “I am not worried about it.”

Mr. O’Toole said he and his family plan to stay in Ottawa so his daughter can finish high school, but he will also work in Montreal.

He added that he plans to carry on with the Blue Skies podcast he has done as an MP, focusing it on geopolitical and political issues.