Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he opposes the use of puberty blockers for minors, a clarification of his views that comes amidst the debate prompted by the Alberta government acting on the issue.

Mr. Poilievre, during a news conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning said “Yes” when asked to confirm, in the context of the newly announced Alberta policy, that that he was against the use of puberty blockers for children under 18.

“I think we should protect children in their ability to make adult decisions when they are adults,” Mr. Poilievre said as he arrived for the weekly Conservative caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.

In comments that mark his first elaboration of his views on Alberta policies that have prompted denunciation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several federal cabinet ministers, the official opposition leader also said the government should protect the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

Last week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced a series of policies limiting transgender rights, including restricting access to medical treatments for youth and excluding transgender athletes from women’s sporting competitions.

As part of the program, Ms. Smith said children under 16 will not be allowed to access puberty blockers or hormone therapy for the purpose of gender affirmation, save for those who have already started such treatments.

Ms. Smith also said Alberta will require schools to obtain parental permission before every lesson involving gender identity, sexual orientation and human sexuality.

Mr. Poilievre said children should make adult decisions when they are adults, and added, “I believe that adults should have the right to make any decision they want about their bodies.”

Mr. Poilievre accused Mr. Trudeau of “puffing on his chest” in his opposition to Alberta policies, seeking to divide Canadians and that he will back down on the issue.

“He will back down on this because he is not interested in protecting kids. He is interested in using this as a divisive wedge.”

Asked about the opt-out part of the Alberta policy package, Mr. Poilievre said that’s a decision for the province.

The Conservative leader’s comments come as another prominent Canadian conservative made it clear that he is not going to be weighing into the issue.

The office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, hosting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith Wednesday morning for a breakfast meeting, issued a statement a day earlier saying the topic would not be raised in their discussions. Mr. Ford is a Progressive Conservative and Ms. Smith leads Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

In a note to the press gallery at the Ontario legislature issued Tuesday, Mr. Ford’s director of media relations said the discussion between the two provincial leaders would be focused on areas where Ontario and Alberta agree.

Caitlin Clark said that includes “fighting the carbon tax and eliminating duplicative federal processes that hinder our ability to build and grow our economies.

“The premier was clear that our focus remains on delivering on the commitments we made during the campaign, which doesn’t include replicating the changes the Alberta government unveiled last week.”