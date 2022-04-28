Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre speaks during a campaign rally March 31, 2022 in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilivre said on Thursday that he would oppose a public digital currency backed by the Bank of Canada and would increase parliamentary oversight of the central bank.

Mr. Poilievre has been highly critical of the Bank of Canada, accusing it of acting as an ATM for the federal government during the pandemic through its government bond buying program, also known as quantitative easing (QE). He has mocked the central bank for incorrect inflation forecasts over the past two years, and recently called the institution “financially illiterate.”

The Conservative MP doubled down on his criticism on Thursday, saying that he would empower the auditor general to scrutinize the central bank’s balance sheet and transactions. Former party leader Andrew Scheer proposed this idea in a private member’s bill in February.

Mr. Poilievre – a vocal supporter of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin – told a news conference held in front of the Bank of Canada museum in downtown Ottawa that he would not let the central bank launch a public digital currency.

The Bank of Canada is considering launching a kind of digital dollar that could be used in online transactions. The project is still in the development stage, and the decision on whether or not to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC) rests with the Minister of Finance.

“A central bank digital currency would mean that Canadians would have their money deposited with the government rather than with a private financial institution and that the central bank would then be in direct competition with commercial banks,” Mr. Poilievre said.

“Furthermore, the government controls your bank account, it can surveil what you’re doing, what you’re spending, and potentially abuse your civil liberties,” he said.

Central banks around the world are considering CBDCs as the use of physical cash – the principal form of public money provided by the central bank – declines and online payments increase. Central banks are concerned that they could lose their place at the centre of the payments system, which could undermine financial stability and their ability to conduct monetary policy.

The Bank of Canada has said that any CBDC design would likely involve considerable collaboration with the private sector, and that the protection of privacy would be paramount.

“Central banks’ involvement might well be creating something that is basically digital fiat [money], but then it would be for the private sector to innovate and figure out ways of using it and incorporating it in smart contracts,” Bank of Canada deputy governor Tim Lane said at a conference earlier this week.

Mr. Poilievre’s opposition to a public digital currency does highlight a key concern surrounding any potential CBDC: that people might shift their deposits from commercial banks to bank accounts at the central bank. Commercial banks rely on deposits to make loans, and so a widespread move away from commercial bank deposit accounts could interfere with credit creation in the economy.

There have been a number of CBDC design suggestions aimed at limiting this potential problem. Policymakers could cap the amount of central bank digital money an individual could hold at a given time, which would essentially treat CBDCs like petty cash for everyday transactions rather than as a place to store savings. Likewise, if CBDCs did not pay interest, commercial bank accounts that do pay interest might retain their appeal as a place to store savings.

Mr. Poilievre has taken a keen interest in monetary policy over the past few years, leading his party’s criticism of the government and the Bank of Canada for surging inflation, which hit a three-decade high of 6.7 per cent in March.

He was asked at the Thursday news conference whether his criticism of the central bank indicated that he would seek to replace governor Tiff Macklem. He did not respond directly.

The Bank of Canada makes monetary policy decisions, setting interest rates and controlling the money supply, independently from the government. This independence is widely seen as a crucial part of the country’s economic and financial system.

Mr. Polievre has made monetary issues a major part of his bid to secure party leadership, notably promising to make Canada the “blockchain and cryptocurrency capital of the world.” He has said that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin offer Canadians a chance to “opt-out” of inflation.

The Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers took issue with this idea at an appearance before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Monday.

“The volatility of cryptocurrencies, if you look at over the last year or two, have been higher than gasoline, higher than the Canadian exchange rate, higher than most commodities. So we don’t see cryptocurrencies as a way for Canadians to opt out of inflation or as a stable source of value,” she said.

At the same time, she said that the technology behind cryptocurrencies holds significant promise, and that innovation in the digital payments space is important, so long as it is properly regulated. The federal government announced in its most recent budget that it would conduct a legislative review looking at the regulation of digital currencies and assets.

Mr. Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP and the former official opposition finance critic, is among several candidates seeking the leadership of the federal Tories.

Other candidates include former Quebec premier Jean Charest, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and MPs Leslyn Lewis, Marc Dalton and Scott Aitchison.

The party is to announce a new leader on Sept. 10, chosen by party members through mail-in ballots.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.