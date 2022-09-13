Dentist Joey Chi-Cheng Yu performs a filling procedure on a patient's worn tooth surface with the help of dental assistant Jennifer Tang in Vancouver in 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a $4.6-billion package of income-tested measures aimed at helping Canadians in need with the higher cost of living while insisting that the injection of new cash into the economy will not make inflation worse.

The three-part package includes new payments to uninsured parents to cover their children’s dental costs, a doubling of the GST credit and a boost in rent supports.

The total price tag is more than $4.6-billion, of which only $475-million for rent subsidies had been accounted for in the government’s April budget.

“What we’re doing with these specific measures is targeting those most vulnerable, those who are most hard hit by the increases in inflation,” Mr. Trudeau said at an announcement in St. Stephen, N.B., where Liberal MPs are gathered for three days of caucus meetings ahead of Parliament’s return this month. “They are also sufficiently targeted that we are confident that they will not contribute to increased inflation.”

The dental package and rent supports are elements of the March deal between the Liberals and the NDP that saw the latter party agree to support the minority government on key votes in exchange for action on a list of policy priorities.

Since then, the NDP had also been advocating for an increase in the GST credit, a program that provides quarterly tax-free payments to lower-income Canadians.

Mr. Trudeau had initially planned to make the affordability announcement last week in Vancouver, but it was cancelled when the Queen died.

Federal and provincial politicians are facing public pressure to help citizens facing unusually high inflation, but economists are cautioning political leaders not to make inflation worse by injecting billions in new spending into the economy.

CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld said in a recent research note that “for fiscal policy, the customer is not always right.”

“In a period of high inflation and excess demand, cutting taxes or handing out cheques can add fuel to the inflationary fire, and make the job of a central bank that’s raising rates to cool demand all that more troublesome. What concerns us is that federal and provincial governments in Canada are feeling tempted to ‘do something’ to help their constituents cope with high prices,” he wrote.

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers also addressed that tension in comments last week.

“People are really concerned about affordability. So there is a lot of pressure on governments to help, particularly people with low income, with what is really a lot of pressure on affordability. So we understand that. Governments are weighing a lot of priorities. They have to balance a lot of things. We do need help on the fiscal side to get inflation down. It does need to be a joint effort. But we completely understand that there’s some pressure on affordability,” she said.

The dental plan announced Tuesday, the Canada Dental Benefit, falls short of the NDP’s expectations for an insurance-based system, but the government is presenting it as an interim move while officials work on the policy details for a longer-term plan.

Families with no dental coverage and an income of less than $70,000 will be eligible for $650 per child annually. The amount drops to $390 if the family’s income is between $70,000 and $79,999 and $260 for families with income between $80,000 and $89,999. Families with income of $90,000 or more will not be eligible for the program.

The government says it will benefit about 500,000 Canadian children at a cost of $938-million.

Families will need to apply through the Canada Revenue Agency and attest that they have out-of-pocket dental care expenses and do not have insurance coverage. They will also need to acknowledge that they may be required to show receipts at a later date.

Applications are not yet open. The program requires the passing of legislation, and the government expects to have it in place by Dec. 1, retroactive to Oct. 1.

The Liberal and NDP deal said the new dental-care program would begin this year and would be fully implemented by 2025.

The government also announced a one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit program in the form of a $500 tax-free payment for low-income renters.

The government estimates 1.8 million people, including students, will benefit. This part of the announcement carries a fiscal cost of $1.2-billion.

The third element of the package is a pledge to double the GST tax credit for six months.

The GST credit is based on net family income and is paid out quarterly. The benefits are indexed to inflation. Eligible individuals can currently receive up to $467 a year, and Canadians who are married or in a common-law relationship can get as much as $612 annually. The program also pays up to $161 for each child under the age of 19.

This part of the announcement carries a $2.5-billion price tag.

With a report from Mark Rendell.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article said the cost of the measures the PM has announced was $5.2-billion. This version has been updated.