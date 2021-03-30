 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Trudeau says he didn’t know about the allegations regarding Vance in 2018 when his office was alerted

Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Ottawa on March 30, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not personally know about allegations against former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance that were brought to the attention of his office in 2018.

At a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau was asked if he knew about concerns of any kind regarding Mr. Vance, to which he replied, “No.”

The Trudeau government has faced political pressure in recent weeks from opposition parties over how it handled concerns about Mr. Vance that were brought to the attention of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on March 1, 2018, by Gary Walbourne, who was military ombudsman at the time.

Mr. Sajjan declined to see evidence offered by Mr. Walbourne but said he alerted his chief of staff, who flagged the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office. The PMO asked for a follow-up from the Privy Council Office, the department that supports the prime minister and cabinet. The PCO’s Janine Sherman met with Mr. Walbourne later that month but was not able to obtain further information. Mr. Walbourne said he did not have the complainant’s permission and that her wishes needed to be respected.

Mr. Sajjan’s recent testimony before a parliamentary committee on the matter also sparked concerns inside the military ombudsman’s office.

An analysis conducted for the watchdog and obtained by The Globe and Mail says that Mr. Sajjan was wrong to suggest that ordering an independent investigation into the sexual-misconduct complaint brought to his attention by Mr. Walbourne would have amounted to political interference.

“Incorrect,” the document states. “Ordering an independent investigation does not constitute political interference. Especially if the independent entity doesn’t report to you.”

Mr. Vance, who is retired, is not the subject of an investigation over alleged sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing. His successor, Admiral Art McDonald, stepped away from his position and is also the subject of a misconduct allegation.

The acting chief of the defence staff, Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, has said the Canadian Armed Forces are at an “inflection point” that must be acted upon to make it a better place to serve for all Canadians.

He also said that sexual-misconduct training conducted annually for all CAF members is not enough in his view.

“It’s going to be a constant drumbeat of reminding our members what right looks like,” he said, adding that gaps have become apparent in his new capacity, including power dynamics and the use and abuse of power.

With a report from Marieke Walsh in Ottawa

