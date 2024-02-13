Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 12, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the RCMP to expand its continuing investigation into contracting issues at the Canada Border Services Agency to include new revelations contained in this week’s Auditor-General report into the federal government’s ArriveCan app.

In a letter dated Tuesday to RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, Mr. Poilievre asks the RCMP to “immediately expand your existing criminal investigation” in light of Monday’s report by Auditor-General Karen Hogan.

Mr. Poilievre writes that Monday’s report “exposed corruption, mismanagement, and misconduct on a massive scale.”

Ms. Hogan said on Monday that her audit “shows a glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices throughout ArriveCan’s development and implementation.” She said officials paid invoices that lacked description of the services provided and said private IT staffing company GCStrategies was directly involved in writing the narrowly worded terms for a contract that it ultimately won.

Ms. Hogan did not use the word corruption to describe what she found. She said questions of potential criminality are best answered by the police.

In his letter, Mr. Poilievre focuses on Ms. Hogan’s findings related to the interactions between GCStrategies and the border agency. He also raises the report’s findings that she found no evidence that agency officials informed their supervisors about invitations to dinners and other events that were offered by vendors seeking contract work.

“There were also severe violations of the CBSA Code of Conduct, including failure to disclose whisky tastings and extravagant dinners paid for by lobbyists and private interests,” he wrote, adding it “is completely unacceptable.”

Mr. Poilievre raised his letter during Tuesday afternoon’s Question Period, asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he will “stay out of the way” and allow the RCMP to investigate Ms. Hogan’s findings.

In his first public comments on the Auditor-General’s report, Mr. Trudeau said the COVID-19 pandemic was a “once-in-a century-occurrence” and every decision the government took was designed to protect Canadians.

“At the same time, Mr. Speaker, even in a situation like that, there are rules that need to be followed and we expect – all Canadians expect – public servants to follow those rules. And we will of course encourage the RCMP to do its work. But it doesn’t take politicians, even leaders of the opposition, to tell the RCMP to do their job. They do their job, Mr. Speaker, and they do it well,” he said.

Monday’s audit report was produced in response to a motion put forward by Mr. Poilievre and approved in the House of Commons in November, 2022, shortly after The Globe and Mail first revealed that the cost of the pandemic-era app for international travellers had climbed to at least $54-million.

The motion passed over the objections of Liberal and Green Party MPs.

On Oct. 4, 2023, the Globe reported the RCMP is investigating allegations of contracting-related misconduct involving an outsourced IT project at the border agency. The allegations were brought forward by Montreal software company Botler, which did not work on ArriveCan but did work with GCStrategies Managing Partner Kristian Firth and CBSA officials who worked on ArriveCan.

The two Botler co-founders alleged that their résumés were inflated in contracting documents and expressed concerns about cozy ties between public servants and private contractors.

The RCMP confirmed last year that it was investigating Botler’s allegations but also indicated it was not investigating ArriveCan. The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment this week on the Auditor General’s report.

The Auditor-General was on the verge of wrapping up her report late last year, but extended the study after The Globe’s October report. Ms. Hogan told MPs that month that she only learned of the RCMP investigation by reading about it in The Globe.

“As you know, the RCMP has launched an investigation into the Liberal government concerning these matters. I strongly urge you to take into account the Auditor General’s report as your agency’s investigation continues,” Mr. Poilievre wrote.

“Last October, Ms. Hogan also said she was disappointed that senior government officials failed to inform her about the RCMP investigation. Suffice it to say, it is imperative that your agency work with the Auditor General to get to the bottom of this corruption scandal. I look forward to your response and to the RCMP’s thorough investigation into this affair.”