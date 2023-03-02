Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to news media outside the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Sept. 13, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre risks losing the backing of trucker convoy supporters for criticizing a controversial German politician considered a folk hero of the movement, says one of the organizers of a lunch with the politician attended by three Tory MPs.

“There’s a sense of betrayal and we feel used by Mr. Poilievre, to take the freedom convoy, freedom movement and use them for his own benefit,” Bethan Nodwell said in an interview on Thursday.

She said Mr. Poilievre has disrespected a “celebrated folk hero” cherished by convoy supporters, last week describing Christine Anderson’s views as “vile” and unwelcome in Canada.

“Trust has been lost among this voting bloc. And we can argue how big or how small this voting bloc is,” said Ms. Nodwell.

Ms. Anderson, a European Parliament member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, last week toured Canada with stops in Calgary, Hamilton and Toronto, where she had a three-hour lunch with the three Conservative MPs, then posed for a photo that made its way to social media, sparking criticism about the gathering.

Ms. Anderson’s party, which dates back to 2013, has espoused anti-immigrant views and has at times trivialized the Nazi dictatorship and the Holocaust. Ms. Anderson has opposed vaccine mandates and voiced her approval of the trucker convoy protests last year.

Ms. Nodwell, who says she’s concerned about mandates in the health care sector, was among the activists who organized Ms. Anderson’s tour, financing the trip with ticket sales from events.

She said it would be helpful if Mr. Poilievre could be more specific about his objections to Ms. Anderson. Also, an apology would be welcome.

“It would be nice if he apologized to those who came out and supported Christine and he apologized to Christine herself.”

Mr. Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP, was an early supporter of the trucker convoy that blocked Ottawa streets, saying “I am proud of the truckers and I stand with them” in a podcast recorded in February, 2022, as the protesters were settling in.

When the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to deal with the situation, the Conservative Leader said he supported anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa, but individuals behaving unacceptably should be held accountable.

During an interview on Thursday, Ms. Nodwell shed some light on how the lunch came about.

The three Conservative parliamentarians who met Ms. Anderson are Haldimand-Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis, a two-time candidate for the leadership of the Conservatives, as well as Oshawa MP Colin Carrie and Niagara West MP Dean Allison.

Ms. Nodwell said the lunch was organized to compare notes on how both countries handled the pandemic.

Asked why the three MPs were invited, Ms. Nodwell said that if Ms. Anderson is the “queen of freedom” for her views on the pandemic mandates, “we consider Leslyn Lewis as the empress of freedom.”

Ms. Nodwell knew Mr. Allison had been open to the conversation about COVID-19 mandates, and she said she is not entirely sure why Mr. Carrie was invited.

During the conversation at a Toronto-area restaurant, she said the focus was on the pandemic. “We didn’t go into the weeds of, you know, dangerous conversation topics. It was very social,” she said.

Ms. Nodwell said Ms. Lewis, who is a critic of the World Economic Forum, spoke freely on the topic. “I said, ‘Is that going to get you in trouble, talking about the WEF?’ She said, ‘No. I have never been criticized by the leader for anything I have talked about.’ ”

Ms. Nodwell said Mr. Allison and Mr. Carrie were lovely and made great conversation, with Mr. Allison talking about the impact of travel mandates in his border community. She said she sat across from Mr. Carrie, but didn’t have as much of an opportunity to speak to him.

Mr. Poilievre has said that the MPs were not fully aware of all of Ms. Anderson’s policies, a position the MPs, themselves, have also taken.

Ms. Nodwell said she was most in touch before and during the lunch with Ms. Lewis and Mr. Allison. Neither responded to Globe and Mail requests for comment on her remarks about the lunch. Mr. Poilievre’s office also did not respond.

Asked how much the MPs knew about Ms. Anderson, Ms. Nodwell said: “I am not inside their heads. I do not know what they know.”

At the end of the lunch, she said someone suggested a photo. “Everyone who was in the picture wanted to be in the picture. No one said, ‘Oh God. We shouldn’t,’ or ‘This might be a bad move.’ “