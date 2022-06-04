Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has recruited more members than the party had in total in its last leadership race and more than doubled the membership levels of the only other candidate to release their numbers.

In the 2020 leadership race, the four different campaigns together recruited 269,000 members — at the time a record for the party. On Saturday, Mr. Poilievre’s senior advisor, Jenni Byrne, said his camp alone signed up 311,958 new members.

The number dwarfs the more than 150,000 new members that Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said his campaign recruited.

An internal campaign document, obtained by the Globe and Mail, shows that Mr. Poilievre is not just popular in the Conservative heartland in the Prairies but has also recruited a significant number of members across the country and in the key Ontario and Quebec battlegrounds.

In Ontario, with 120 ridings, Mr. Poilievre’s campaign recruited 118,996 new members, the document shows. In Quebec, with 78 ridings, the team signed up 25,453 new Conservatives. And in British Columbia, with 42 ridings, Mr. Poilievre signed up 50,709 members.

In Alberta, Mr. Poilievre recruited 71,759 new Conservatives, the document shows.

As long as at least 100 members vote in a riding, the party assigns the riding equal weight in leadership elections, making the geographical spread of support critical to a successful campaign.

On Friday former Quebec premier Jean Charest’s team released a statement that said his membership drive had secured him a path to victory based on the party’s electoral system.

The Conservatives use both a ranked ballot and proportional representation. The party assigns up to 100 points to candidates for each federal riding based on the candidate’s popular vote in any given riding, meaning that spreading out membership sales geographically and increasing sales in low membership ridings are crucial to victory.

On Friday the party said it wouldn’t release its verified membership totals until sometime in July.

More to come.

