Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Sept. 21.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a video in which two men joke about sexually assaulting his wife, calling the pair “dirtbags” and indicating his office has referred the matter to the RCMP.

Mr. Poilievre was responding to comments made in a livestream that appeared on social media on the weekend. In it, Jeremy Mackenzie, founder of Diagolon, says he wants to rape Anaida Poilievre; Morgan May laughs in response. Diagolon has been designated as a violent extremist group by the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre, a federal organization that assesses terrorism threats to Canada and Canadian interests globally. The rape threat was the latest in a string of incidents that have raised questions about the security of high-profile politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

“This weekend I became aware of disgusting comments made by Jeremy McKenzie and another man, where they discuss sexually assaulting my wife. These men are dirtbags,” Mr. Poilievre wrote in a tweet.

“Frankly, like most Canadians, until about a month ago, I had never heard of Diagolon & these losers. They are all odious.”

Mr. Poilievre had faced criticism last month after the circulation of an image of him shaking hands with Mr. Mackenzie.

In response, Mr. Polievre’s campaign team said in a statement to Global News that the then-candidate shakes hands with tens of thousands of people at public rallies, and it is impossible to do a background check on every single person who attends those gatherings.

On Monday, the Opposition Leader said no one should face such abuse, and that while he is open to attacks on his politics, threatening his wife crosses a line.

“Leave my family alone,” he wrote, adding that his office has contacted the RCMP to assess whether criminal charges should be laid.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during a Monday news conference about the situation involving the opposition leader and his family.

“No one should ever be subject to threats of violence or the kind of hatred that we have seen increasingly in public discourse and in the public sphere. It’s important that we all stand up and condemn that and we all look for ways to ensure that everyone feels safe in the country,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In recent months, several Canadian politicians have faced increased levels of harassment.

In August, Ms. Freeland was verbally harassed in Grande Prairie, Alta., as she was entering the City Hall to meet with the mayor. When she arrived in the lobby, a man approached her and launched into an expletive-filled rant, at one point calling her a traitor who should leave the province. RCMP have said they are investigating the incident and, in the aftermath, federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the government is reviewing new safety protocols for cabinet ministers and other members of Parliament.

Mr. Trudeau has cancelled two events in recent months owing to security concerns. Mr. Singh has also faced aggressive protesters while in public.

After the situation with Ms. Freeland, Mr. Poilievre spoke about threats against his wife.

“My wife has received so much horrific material directly to her social media account that we have had to hire a private security firm to protect our family against all of that abuse,” he said during a campaign stop on Vancouver Island.

“Unfortunately, this is all too common and all too long-standing. We have to put an end to it and demand that everybody treat other Canadians with respect when we debate political ideas.”