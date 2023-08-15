Open this photo in gallery: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Toronto on Tuesday August 15, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is dismissing a Liberal plan to find $15-billion in internal savings, saying the Trudeau government has a clear record of overspending.

Speaking at a news conference in Toronto Tuesday, Mr. Poilievre was asked by reporters to comment on a Globe and Mail report that new Treasury Board President Anita Anand has given her cabinet colleagues an Oct. 2 deadline to identify specific spending cuts.

Ms. Anand’s deadline was presented in a letter to ministers just days before the recently-shuffled cabinet meets for a retreat next week in Charlottetown. Ministers are being asked to provide specific options to meet a 2023 budget target of finding $15.4-billion in reductions from current spending plans over five years. The savings have already been booked in the government’s budget numbers, including $500-million for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Poilievre said in French that he doesn’t believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow through on the planned savings.

“He will never respect his spending commitments. He had promised the deficit would never exceed $10-billion and now he’s added more than $500-billion to our national debt. We can’t trust Justin Trudeau when it comes to our money,” he said.

Mr. Poilievre listed the substantial growth in spending on federal outsourcing with companies like McKinsey & Co., as well as the $54-million cost of the ArriveCan app, as examples of what he said is wasteful spending.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also pointed to outsourcing contracts Tuesday as an area where the federal government could find savings. However Mr. Singh, who is part of a supply and confidence agreement with the minority Liberal government, questioned the direction of the spending review.

“I’m concerned about the Liberals doing it because I don’t know what type of cuts are going to be put in place,” he told reporters at a news conference in Edmonton. “I’m concerned that in a time when people are already feeling so squeezed, that these cuts might mean cuts to things that Canadians need, like our health care, like our social services and social safety net … there’s ways we can save and we’ll watch very closely to make sure this government doesn’t cut to make things even more painful for Canadians.”

Ms. Anand’s letter said the review “will not impact direct benefits and service delivery to Canadians, direct transfers to other orders of government and Indigenous communities, or to the Canadian Armed Forces.”

The March 28 budget announced a goal of saving $7.1-billion over five years through a 15-per-cent cut to discretionary spending on consulting, professional services and travel over five years. It also announced a planned phase-in of a 3-per-cent cut to eligible planned spending by departments and agencies by 2026-27, with a goal of saving $7-billion over four years. Crown corporations are also expected to find a combined $1.3-billion in savings over four years.

It has been nearly a decade since the last formal round of spending reviews, which took place under Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The Conservatives oversaw two rounds of strategic reviews, which took place between 2007 and 2010 and then from 2011 to 2015.

Prior to that, the Liberal government led by Prime Minister Jean Chretien oversaw a program review in the mid-1990s that produced deep spending cuts that eliminated the deficit, but also generated controversy through sharp reductions in areas like defence spending.

The 1995 Liberal budget announced a 14 per cent reduction in the size of the public service.

In contrast to those two efforts, the current review by the Trudeau government is much less aggressive. It is focused on curbing the rate of growth in spending as opposed to generating year-over-year spending reductions. Any staffing cuts would occur through attrition rather than layoffs, Ms. Anand’s office told The Globe.

University of Victoria professor Evert Lindquist, who recently co-authored a research paper comparing the current spending review to past efforts, said the Trudeau government’s targets are achievable.

Prof. Lindquist said the Prime Minister’s decision to shuffle Ms. Anand from the defence portfolio to Treasury Board suggests the Liberals see a political need to prioritize financial management ahead of the next election.

“I think that’s putting a highly capable minister in a government-wide portfolio. So I personally would not see this as a demotion at all,” he said in an interview. “The government is looking to the future, looking to the next election, and seeing that it would make good politics – but also good fiscal management – to start reviewing programs with their priorities in mind.”

Other outside assessments of the Trudeau government’s review have been less charitable.

Queen’s university adjust professor Don Drummond, a former senior federal finance official who also led a spending review for the Ontario Liberal government that produced a report in 2012, has dismissed the current federal exercise.

He said the current government’s targets to cut from planned spending as opposed to actual spending diminishes its credibility.

“The bottom line is that the fiscal discipline, even restraint, promised in the 2023 budget through cuts in operating spending is bogus, not real,” he wrote in an April paper for the C.D. Howe Institute following the release of the budget that described the 1995 review as an example to follow.

Mr. Poilievre, the Conservative leader, said Tuesday that if he becomes prime minister, his government would require that any new government spending is offset by an equivalent cut elsewhere.

The focus of Mr. Poilievre’s news conference was to comment on Tuesday’s inflation numbers, which saw Canada’s annual inflation rate increase to 3.3 per cent in July, up from 2.8 per cent in June.

Mr. Poilievre has long blamed high inflation – and the resulting interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada – on the rise in spending by the federal government.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told The Globe last month that spending by all levels of government in Canada is a factor, but not the main one, when it comes to inflation.

“I think it’s fair to say governments aren’t helping the disinflation process. But they’re not really in serious conflict with monetary policy, in the sense that they’re not the major factor that is making it more difficult to get inflation back to target,” he said.