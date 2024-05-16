Poilievre takes no position on hybrid work for federal public servants

Open this photo in gallery: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a Canada Strong and Free Network event in Ottawa, on April 11.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is declining to take a definitive position on the federal government moving to have public servants work a minimum three days a week in their offices, up from two days.

Mr. Poilievre was asked about the issue on Thursday during a news conference in Vancouver and did not directly clarify where he stood on the matter.

Later, Sebastian Skamski, the media-relations director for Mr. Poilievre’s office, only said the Opposition leader’s remarks stand. In an interview, Mr. Skamski did not say if Mr. Poilievre supports the idea of three days or confirm some other figure.

The issue has become a major flashpoint in relations between the federal government and public sector workers. Earlier this month, the Treasury Board Secretariat announced that workers will have to perform on-site work at least three days a week as of Sept. 9. Unions representing ten of thousands of federal workers are demanding the government keep the status quo of a two-day minimum.

Chris Aylward, the national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, has promised a “summer of discontent” over the matter. On Thursday, he sharply criticized Mr. Poilievre for failing to take a specific position on the issue.

“Dodging this issue is just another example of Poilievre speaking out of both sides of his mouth when it comes to workers’ rights,” he said in a statement.

“Remote work is the next frontier of workers’ rights in Canada – with well-documented benefits to work-life balance, affordability and the environment.”

Mr. Aylward asked of Mr. Poilievre: “Does he support the future of work for Canada’s largest employer, or does he stand arm in arm with the Trudeau Liberals and their regressive stance on telework?”

In a statement last week, the Treasury Board Secretariat said it recognizes the benefit of hybrid work and preferences of employees for some flexibility, but that it also sees a value of human interaction in the workplace, including bringing on new public servants.

Asked about the hybrid work policy change in Vancouver, Mr. Poilievre responded by talking instead about an increase in the number of public servants and levels of services since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015, and Canadians “paying more for bureaucracy to get less in service.”

Mr. Poilievre also referenced federal spending on consultants and the ArriveCan app.

“Common sense Conservatives believe public servants should be working for Canadians, that the work should be brought in-house at a lower cost, everyone should be working five days a week, and that it’s clear that after nine years of Trudeau, he’s not worth the cost,” he said.

Last week, when several unions their effort to roll back the federal policy, one leader said the hybrid work issue was larger than any given political party.

“We are ready to fight for these rights regardless of the government in power,” said Nathan Prier, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees.