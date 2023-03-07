Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 6, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minster Justin Trudeau of playing into China’s hands by refusing to hold a public inquiry on foreign interference.

Mr. Poilievre called a news conference Tuesday to respond to the Prime Minister’s decision to name two closed door panels to investigate Chinese election interference that would later be reviewed by a special rapporteur appointed by him.

“We want an open and independent public inquiry to get to the truth and make sure it never happens again,” the Conservative leader said.

Mr. Poilievre praised the whistleblowers who showed Canadian Security Intelligence Service documents to The Globe and Mail and Global News about the extent of China’s interference in the 2019 and 2020 elections.

“They have been warning him about this for years and what has he done. He has covered it up,” Mr. Poilievre said. “So, they are so concerned about how the prime minister is acting against Canada’s interest and in the interests of a foreign dictator that they are actually releasing this information public.”

He charged the Prime Minister isn’t interested in calling an independent public inquiry because such a probe might expose that the government did not heed CSIS’s warnings about China’s efforts to help the Liberals and defeat Conservatives viewed as anti-China.

The Prime Minister responded to Mr. Poilievre attack, saying he is undermining faith in democratic institutions by claiming the government failed to deal with Chinese interference because it benefited the Liberal Party.

“It is upon all of us as leaders to ensure that even as we are strengthening our capacity as democracies and institutions to respond to that that we are not falling into the trap of weakening Canadians confidence in those institutions by leaning heavily on partisan accusations,” he told reporters during a news conference in Kingston with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Secret and top-secret documents viewed by The Globe show that Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the 2021 re-election of Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals – but only to another minority government – and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.

“He is against a real investigation into the foreign interference we know happened but in favour of a tough police investigation into the whistleblowers who are exposing,” Mr. Poilievre said.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also held a news conference Tuesday and said China “must be slapping its sides” at hearing Mr. Trudeau would not hold a public inquiry.

Mr. Blanchet said he wants the House of Commons to independently choose the special rapporteur and he would like the individual to hold a public inquiry to restore confidence in the country’s electoral system.

Mr. Trudeau announced Monday that the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), which reports directly to his office, will study China’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau criticized the former Conservative government, where Mr. Poilievre served as a cabinet minister, for its opposition to NSICOP.

“This was something the Conservative Party long opposed and it is something that Mr. Poilievre, despite excellent work done by Conservative members on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, continues to misrepresent and attack this important oversight body.”

He also said the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA), which oversees the RCMP and federal spy agencies, will examine how investigations into Chinese election meddling have been handled.

Mr. Poilievre and Mr. Blanchet said they will not withdraw their MPs from the NSICOP even though their members are bound by Canadian secrecy laws.

Mr. Trudeau said he would name the special rapporteur in the coming days. A special rapporteur is considered to be an eminent and impartial individual who, in this case, will review the reports from the two organizations and make recommendations.

Opposition parties were highly critical of the Prime Minister’s announcement, saying the probes would be secretive and fall far short of a much-needed public inquiry.

NSICOP is an entity that is not a committee of Parliament, although it includes MPs from all major parties and several senators. Its reports are sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, which has the ability to redact information for national-security reasons. The committee, which meets in secret, has examined foreign interference in past reports, which experts say have been largely ignored by the government. NSIRA also meets in secret and releases an annual report to Parliament.