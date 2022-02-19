Police continue to clear downtown Ottawa of the convoy demonstration, facing off with protestors near Parliament Hill on Saturday.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press 1 of 22

Cars and tents part of the convoy protests line the streets in front of Parliament Hill on Saturday.Alex Kent/Getty Images 13 of 22

Demonstrator makes eggs for breakfast outside his camper parked outside Parliament Hill, as Canadian police continue to clear the protestors in downtown Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 20 of 22

Police pushed into the main demonstration area on Parliament Hill Saturday as part of a cordon-off-and-clear strategy to end three weeks of pandemic protests that have blockaded the nation’s capital and disrupted the lives of residents and businesses.

Backed by armoured tactical vehicles and riot police, officers advanced Saturday morning past the Prime Minister’s Office and the music stage that had been set up in front of the Parliament buildings in what had become party central the past three weeks, with food stands and people dancing to DJs.

Police on horses moved in to support officers as they pushed demonstrators back past the Parliament buildings. They used a recorded bullhorn message urging people to leave or face arrest.

Protestors yelled “stay, stay” and “freedom.”

A large area of Wellington Street from Parliament Hill to the Supreme Court of Canada is empty after truckers left to avoid being arrested and losing their rigs. Big rigs and RVs that occupied a significant section of Kent Street are leaving as people work to dig snow out so they can get their vehicles out before the police arrive.

Lloyd Crowe, a farmer from Prince Edward County in Ontario, said he was going home, citing the protesters confronting the police.

“We are not part of the people pushing the police. That is not us,” he said as he drove away in his tractor trailer.

The police mobilization on the parliamentary precincts took place as the House of Commons resumed sitting to debate the never-before-used Emergencies Act, which granted sweeping powers to law enforcement to end the blockade. The Commons and Senate shut down Friday for safety reasons.

More than 100 protesters were arrested Friday and 21 trucks were confiscated and removed from downtown Ottawa.

The police sweep is under way Saturday as two of the protest organizers. Tamara Lich and Pat King, were appearing in court. A bail hearing is under way for Ms. Lich, who was arrested Thursday night and faces several charges including mischief and interfering with the lawful use and operation of property.

Ms. Lich has been a prominent voice throughout the protest, and launched the now-defunct GoFundMe fundraising campaign.

Mr. King, arrested on Friday, is set to appear in court Saturday to face charges of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct police.

Police were given sweeping powers to clear the streets after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, which includes measures such as freezing of bank accounts, removal of vehicle insurance and banning protests near Parliament Hill and border crossings. The measures require tow-truck drivers, who had been afraid of reprisals, to assist the police.

As police moved on to Parliament Hill, some officers smashed windows and removed people from their vehicles. As police gained ground, tow trucks moved in to remove the trucks and other vehicles.

The main area on Parliament Hill, all the way down to the Supreme Court of Canada, has large trucks parked bumper to bumper, making it difficult for police to clear out demonstrators. Many truckers say they are ready give up their rigs for what they say is the fight of their lives against vaccine mandates.

“What’s my truck worth if I don’t have life?” said Csaba Vizi from Windsor, Ont.

Medicine Hat, Alta., trucker Kevin Eresmen said he “not worried” about going to jail or losing his large rig.

“They can go to hell,” said Mike Johnson, who drove his rig to Parliament Hill when the protests began in late January. He said he is strongly opposed to vaccination mandates. “It’s a two-year failed experiment and it never stopped. It should have ended.”

“What do we have left to lose any more?” added Hank Winkels, a 34-year-old from Norwich, Ont., who arrived in Ottawa Saturday morning. “I couldn’t handle any more what happened last night by the police.”

His father, he said, had been parked at the protest since day one. “I told him to get out, it’s not worth it.” He said his father, who is 68 and contracts out his own truck, had “been forced to retire” because he didn’t want to get vaccinated. “He made his last run just before the mandates came in.”

Mr. Winkels said his hope is that “we made a statement to the world that this is not right.”

The crackdown began in Friday morning and was supported by mounted police, special obstacle-removal units and K9 dog teams in one of the largest law enforcement operation in Canadian history. A security perimeter has been set up around most of downtown Ottawa, and almost 100 checkpoints are in place, with officers stopping vehicles and only granting access to people who live and work in the area.