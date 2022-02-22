A person tries to open the locked doors of the Rideau Centre mall on Feb. 7, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A police operation is under way in and around Ottawa’s Rideau Centre mall, which had just opened to the public Tuesday for the first time in three weeks.

A heavy police presence appeared around the mall early Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement issued just after 1 p.m., the police said the situation was ongoing.

“One person is in custody, the police operation is ongoing,” the Ottawa Police statement said. Earlier, the police had said that “due to an ongoing police operation, please avoid Dalhousie Street to the Canal and the Mackenzie King Bridge.”

For a brief period, it appeared that the situation had been resolved.

The police issued and then deleted a statement on Twitter that said police had responded to a shoplifting call with a possible weapon. The deleted statement said there was no outstanding suspect and no threat to public safety.

The Rideau Centre is a large mall in downtown Ottawa that has about 160 stores. It had been closed since Jan. 29 after unmasked protesters entered the mall and caused disturbances.

The mall is adjacent to the location where trucks and protesters blocked traffic for weeks in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

