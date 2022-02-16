Vehicles block a road during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on Feb. 15, 2022.ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters blockading downtown Ottawa for almost three weeks were issued orders to leave immediately by police officers patrolling the downtown.

“You must leave the area now,” reads the flyer given to protesters on Wednesday, the 20th day of the capital-city blockade. “Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested.”

The notice was updated from one issued by police last week that was less forceful. It warns that a criminal charge could mean they are denied entry to the United States, their licences could be revoked and vehicles seized.

Police dropped the flyers on the windshields of trucks, campervans and other vehicles jamming the Ottawa core. The change in tone came the day after Peter Sloly, the Ottawa Police chief, resigned and the federal government confirmed the Ontario Provincial Police and RCMP have shared command in managing the protests.

“The people of Ottawa are being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and you are causing businesses to close. That is mischief under the Criminal Code,” the flyer given to protesters says.

Some demonstrators were defiant in the face of the new notice from police. Some threw the notices in a toilet left on a street beside the trucks and others continued undeterred with a pig they were roasting over a spit beside parked trucks and food tents.

More truck cabs moved from other streets in the core onto Wellington Street, right in front of Parliament Hill, on Monday. The vehicles are parked in a jigsaw, with some parallel to each other along the street while others sat perpendicular, with their bumpers facing the Peace Tower.

“Charges and/or convictions related to unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border,” the flyer says.

The notice cites the federal Emergencies Act and new rules brought in under the provincial state of emergency, which make it illegal to come to Ottawa to join the protests, prohibits interference with critical infrastructure and bans people from interfering with others’ ability to use bridges, walkways, and highways.

“Anyone who commits these illegal actions could face fines or be required to appear in court. Commercial vehicle drivers’ licences and private drivers’ licences can be suspended or revoked,” the notice says.

The Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) issued a statement on Wednesday urging parents at the Ottawa demonstrations to make “alternate care arrangements” should they be unable to look after their children following “potential police action.”

Last week, Ottawa police and the CASO also issued a joint statement noting reports of child-welfare concerns at the protests and said they would work to ensure safety and well-being of children and youth in the downtown core.

On his way into the Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government has given police forces more tools by invoking the Emergencies Act, but he underscored that the ultimate enforcement decisions will be made by police.

“What we have done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that the local jurisdictions of law enforcement can use ... to actually make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police.”

Lloyd Crowe, a soybean farmer from Prince Edward County, said he doesn’t think the police have any legal reason to force his rig to leave downtown Ottawa.

But the truck he has been sitting in for three weeks does not belong to him, and he said he would move under the threat of bank accounts being frozen.

“It’s my uncle’s truck and I promised if it came to freezing his bank account I would comply,” he said. “But I will go back home and get one of my farm trucks and come back.”

