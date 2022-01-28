Supporters of the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa, on Jan. 28.DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the convoy of protestors demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has already started arriving in the city and said that while organizers have advised police that it will be peaceful, they do not know when it will end.

“The demonstration this weekend will be unique, fluid, risky and significant. These demonstrations are national in scope, they are massive in scale. Unfortunately, they are polarizing in nature, and they come almost two full years into a highly stressful and tragic global pandemic,” Mr. Sloly said during a press briefing on the demonstration Friday morning.

In the last two weeks, Canada and the United States imposed vaccination mandates on cross-border truck drivers. Some were angry over the policy and initiated a convoy in Western Canada that would make its way to Ottawa. But the convoy has become about much more than the policy, attracting many who want to rally against government COVID-19 measures.

Vehicles line up before the convoy's departure from Kingston to Ottawa on Jan. 28, 2022.Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Police said the numbers in the convoys coming from across Canada are changing and unpredictable. On Wednesday Ottawa Police said they were expecting between 1,000 and 2,000 people. On Friday morning the Kingston police said one of the convoys had 551 vehicles, including trucks and personal vehicles. Ottawa Police said pedestrians are also expected to join the protests over the weekend.

Trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles were driving through downtown Ottawa on Friday, many decked out with upside down Canadian, United States and Ontario flags and some carrying signs with obscenities directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. One vehicle was also flying the confederate flag – a symbol also flown during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. capitol. Drivers honked and whistled along Wellington Street which borders Parliament Hill, creating a racket that could be heard in office buildings throughout the downtown.

Mr. Sloly said the main demonstration will take place Saturday, continue through the weekend and possibly last into the following week. He said Ottawa police have not received clarity from the organizers about when it will end. He said they have been in regular communication with organizers and that police will be extremely concerned if large demonstrations continue into next week.

But while he reiterated police are in constant communication with the core “freedom convoy” organizers, he said there are “other parallel demonstrators who we have not been able to engage fully with.” Mr. Sloly would not say, when repeatedly asked to clarify, who or which groups he was referring to as “parallel demonstrators.”

He also said there are individuals and groups on social media locally, nationally and internationally “who may or may not actually come to the city to participate in the demonstrations, but who are nonetheless inciting hate, violence and in some cases criminality to take place in our city.”

Mr. Sloly said Ottawa police are prepared to investigate, charge and prosecute anyone who acts violently or breaks the law in association with the demonstrations. He said they are co-ordinating with federal, provincial and local partners to ensure that they are identifying people who pose a threat to the city.

“We have evidentiary teams that will be videotaping all aspects of the demonstration. We’ll be gathering evidence should there be any acts of violence or unlawful behaviour.”

They also have a plan, he said, to facilitate the “orderly and peaceful departure” of the truck convoy from Ottawa at the end of the demonstration.

The federal government announced in November that the exemption allowing truckers to cross the border without needing to quarantine or be vaccinated would end in January. The United States similarly this month implemented a vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers.

In the face of mounting pressure from the snowballing trucking protest and as more Conservative politicians speak out in favour of the truckers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has strongly defended the decision to impose the mandate.

At a Friday news conference, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos suggested the focus of protesters’ anger and frustration is misdirected.

“The enemy is not vaccination, the enemy is COVID-19 – and the best tool to fight this enemy is to be vaccinated,” Mr. Duclos said.

He and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam were asked to explain the data that justifies mandating the vaccinations, but Mr. Duclos did not provide any and Dr. Tam said that the Public Health Agency of Canada does not collect disaggregated data on truckers. However, the data at border testing shows that unvaccinated people are more frequently testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the first week of January the data shows that 46 per cent of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who were tested at the land border tested positive for COVID-19. Among vaccinated people the test positivity rate for that same week was 13 per cent.

Given the widespread availability of vaccines in Canada, Dr. Tam said Friday “the government has increased those vaccine requirements as time goes by because we just know how effective vaccines are.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says that the vast majority of truckers are fully vaccinated, with the numbers closely mirroring the vaccination rates of the general population in Canada. The alliance has also disavowed the protests and said it reflects the minority of truckers.

“Most of our nation’s hard-working truck drivers are continuing to move cross-border and domestic freight to ensure our economy continues to function,” the alliance said last week.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has significantly changed his position on the convoy over the last week. On Monday he sought to distance himself from the protestors saying “it’s not for the leader of the opposition or political party to attend a protest on the hill or a convoy.” However on Thursday he spoke strongly in support of truckers and said the convoy is a “symbol of the fatigue and the division” in the country and he would meet with some protesters.

On Friday he said he met some protesting truck drivers at a truck stop near the community of Johnstown, 90 kilometres south of Ottawa.

“I wanted to talk to some people that were actual truckers protesting and using their democratic right and some of the people that were gathering to wave flags and show their support,” he said in an interview. Mr. O’Toole said he has also spoken with industry representatives by phone.

The Conservative leader opposes any federal policies that compel essential workers to become vaccinated on pain of dismissal.

“I’ve consistently said I don’t think someone should lose their job when we can find ways to keep people safe,” he said.

Other Conservative MPs have come out strongly in support of the trucking protest, including former leader Andrew Scheer, deputy leader Candice Bergen and prominent Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre.

Across Ottawa, business owners are weighing their options for the weekend. Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area (BIA), said some businesses will stay open during the protests, while others have decided to close when the convoy arrives. A concern for some is that customers will have nowhere to park as large vehicles are expected to clog the area.

Sparks is a pedestrian street located one block south of Parliament Hill and is familiar with protests. Mr. McHale said the street has reinstated bollards this weekend to keep vehicles off Sparks Street. He also has a message for the protesters.

“Come down, be respectful of the local ordinances. We get that you are against mask mandates and vaccine mandates … but at the same time, there are local rules that are in place for the health and safety of the general public. And don’t add a burden to an already struggling small business owner by deciding that you and five of your friends need to protest in their business just to make a point,” Mr. McHale said.

Christine Leadman, executive director of the Bank Street BIA, said she hopes protesters will be peaceful and respectful, especially of businesses, this weekend. Bank Street is located steps from Parliament Hill and is home to many businesses, including several restaurants and shops. She said her organization has been told emergency calls will be triaged this weekend, so businesses should be prepared to have to wait for a response if they need support.

“What it really means when they say it’s begin triaged, is that you will be sort of at the bottom end of the totem pole because their resources are going to be spread very thin across the city,” Ms. Leadman said.

Ottawa Public Health said it will close a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the University of Ottawa from Friday to Sunday and another clinic in the Lowertown neighbourhood on Friday “due to traffic disruptions.”

With a report from John Ibbitson.

