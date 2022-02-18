Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 1 of 15

Police have begun one of the largest law enforcement operations in Canadian history to seal off and clear downtown Ottawa of demonstrators and large trucks that have been clogging up the streets for three weeks.

Police – backed by tactical armored vehicles - have begun arresting people near the Rideau Centre, a shopping complex near Parliament Hill, where a smaller group of protestors and truckers have been stationed. It’s a part of the strategy to clear out the smaller pockets of protestors before police begin to tackle the larger areas of the city under occupation. Police paddy wagons are now in the downcore, ready to take away those arrested to be charged and processed.

Four protesters were also arrested near the University of Ottawa. Police were accompanied by K9 dogs.

The multi-day operation involves hundreds of riot police, mounted officers and special obstacle-removal teams to deal with truckers who refuse to leave their rigs, according to a senior source with direct knowledge of the cordon-off-and-clear plan. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source because they were not allowed to discuss the plan drafted by an integrated command task force involving the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service.

On Friday, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota cancelled the House of Commons sitting, where MPs were to debate the federal emergency declaration, citing the expected police operation. The Senate has also cancelled sittings and told Senators not to come downtown.

Police are poised to arrest and clear the Ottawa convoy protesters. Here’s what you need to know

Police arrest convoy organizers Tamara Lich, Chris Barber in Ottawa as protesters ignore orders to leave

Police from across the country have been brought to Ottawa to put an end to demonstrations that have occupied the city core, where protestors have partied on Parliament Hill, and set up food stalls, hot tubs and a sound stage for music. Truckers, who have come from all over the country, have blasted their horns at all hours, disturbing the lives of residents and closing down businesses in the area.

A team of serious crime officers has been gathering evidence to lay criminal charges, the source said.

Police handed out flyers to demonstrators on Wednesday and Thursday, warning there would be criminal consequences if they did not leave. Many of the protestors were undeterred, calling the police warnings nothing other than scare tactics.

Late on Thursday, police arrested two key protest organizers and a handful of others, laying charges against those involved in the 22-day anti-pandemic measures.

Dagny Pawlak, a spokesperson for the trucker convoy, said Tamara Lich was arrested shortly after making rounds near Parliament Hill, hugging protesters and taking photos. A lawyer for the convoy, Keith Wilson, told The Globe and Mail that she was charged with one count of counselling mischief. Police also arrested Chris Barber on Thursday. On Friday, they said Mr. Barber was charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief; counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order; and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

Ottawa police said both Ms. Lich and Mr. Barber will appear in court Friday.

Just before her arrest, Ms. Lich told reporters she does not believe that their three-week demonstration is illegal and she said if she is arrested, her message to other protesters is “hold the line.”

Fences that were in the vicinity of Parliament were reinforced on Thursday and will be locked down. Police have set up checkpoints through a large part of the city and since late Thursday have been turning anyone away who does not have a valid reason to be downtown.

Truckers who left their vehicles last night to sleep in a hotel or stay at a friend’s home will be barred from the secure corridor and unable to get back to their vehicles, the source said.

Police intend to arrest and charge the owners of the big rigs that stay in the downtown core, the source said. Police obstacle teams will remove drivers from their trucks.

The source described the operation as a long, slow march through the trucks that are lined up bumper to bumper to arrest the drivers and remove the vehicles.

